Fans Discuss: What Would Make Disneyland a “Perfect Park?”

Disneyland Resort has gone through numerous changes over the years, from new rides to new lands, to adding an entire second theme Park, Disney California Adventure!

Like Tower of Terror being rethemed to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, some of the changes were unpopular at first but have quickly become beloved parts of the Disneyland experience.

Others, like the addition of Genie+ and Lightning Lane, which meant the end of the paper Fastpass system, are practically universally despised by regular Disneyland Guests.

This week, fans are discussing what would make Disneyland the “perfect” Park, starting with Reddit user u/toosauucyy.

The most popular requested change? Tomorrowland. Ironically, most fans feel this part of Disneyland is outdated and desperate for an update. u/CTRL-D wrote:



My dream would be reimagining Tomorrowland with a commitment to the midcentury modern style complete with the “house of the future” and retro costuming for cast members. I think they should integrate modern technology with a retro futuristic/space age aesthetic.

u/-Gurgi- agreed and made a popular request:

Please take Autotopia out. That single ride, which has a MASSIVE line area that’s never even 10% full, takes up a larger footprint than all of Galaxy’s Edge.

Others suggested moving Star Tours to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to free up space for something new in Tomorrowland.

The next request? A “villain world/separate Park” from u/kksliderr. One Disney fan, u/xraig88, even suggested replacing Disneyland’s Toontown with a scarier, villain-themed area.

One Disney fan suggested a movie theater in Disneyland Park! “Mid-day, you’ve been dragging around kids all day. You’re hot, tired… it’s either “one more ride and then we go home” OR… sit down for 1hr or 90minutes. Maybe it’s a place that serves food too. Take a rest. Cool off. Then get back out there,” u/Who_Wants_Tacos said.

The same user said that one of the best ways to make Disneyland better would be to pay Cast Members more:

They’re incredible! They bring more magic to the park than any other element. Take care of them!

Some fans had suggestions that now seem they could only be fantasy, like lowered prices and cutting down capacity, so Guests never have to wait more than 30 minutes.

“More rollercoasters,” u/Will-o-the-Wistful said, “That’s it. I wish there were more fast rides like California Screamin and Space Mountain.”

Another popular suggestion was removing CEO Bob Chapek from The Walt Disney Company by u/LeaveMeAloneLoki. Bob Chapek has been a controversial figure among Disney fans following controversy with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Parental Rights in Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay” law) and the rocky implementation of Genie+.

In the end, Disney fans agreed on one thing: they love Disneyland with all its imperfections.

What would you change about Disneyland to make it the “perfect Park?” Let us know in the comments.