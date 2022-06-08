Disneyland Guest Experiences Unusable Genie+ Issue, Told “Nothing We Can Do”

Genie+ is one of many new additions to the Disney Parks. It marks the official end of the Fastpass+ system and the move towards paid line-skipping passes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

At $20 per Guest per day at Disneyland Resort, this new system is controversial, to say the least, with Guests complaining it increases standby wait times and drains their phone batteries.

Disney itself limited purchases of Genie+ after warning Guests not to purchase the add-on because Lightning Lane might not be available for desirable rides, and the purchase is non-refundable.

Now, Disneyland Resort Guests are experiencing issues that make Genie+ and Lightning Lane unusable. Reddit user u/nathanonthekeys wrote that their party’s Genie+ app was showing that they weren’t at Disneyland when they were, making them unable to reserve Lightning Lanes:

Looks like the DLR app isn’t recognising some guests in the parks, so when you try to use Genie+ and reserve a LL slot, it says that the Guest is not inside a park. I spoke to Guest Relations on Main Street, and they said there’s nothing they can do about it for now. Welp.

The Guest reported dozens of other Guests at Guest Relations on Main Street, U.S.A., with the same issue. None of the Guests were offered a refund or reimbursement.

After about an hour, the Disney technology team had reportedly solved the issue, and all Guests were able to reserve Lightning Lanes through Genie+ but were frustrated that they lost an hour of paid Lightning Lane time.

More on Genie+

If you’re looking to purchase Genie+ for your visit to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, check out Disney’s website for the most updated information. From Disney:

With the purchase of Disney Genie+ service, you can select the next available arrival window for Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions. You can make one selection at a time, after park entry on the day of your visit (attractions are subject to limited availability; limit one Lightning Lane selection per attraction per day). ​​There are a variety of attractions throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park that are included in this service. Guests with a Park Hopper ticket and an appropriate park reservation may cross over and switch between parks on the same day beginning at 1:00 PM to experience the attractions at the other park with this service.

