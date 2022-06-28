Changes Made to Disney Genie, Lightning Lane at Hollywood Studios

Last year, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland were officially retired, and instead, Lightning Lane took its place — a paid service. Lightning Lane is part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered.

Walt Disney World has two options for Guests — the Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrance and the Individual Lightning Lane Entrance.

Lightning Lane is offered for attractions and shows, but also meet and greets located throughout the Parks. And now that one popular meet and greet is coming back to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney is making some changes to the offerings through Disney Genie and Lightning Lane.

Star Wars Launch Bay has been closed to Guests due to the ongoing pandemic, but we recently reported that Disney officially announced it will return on July 17. Guests will be able to once again meet Chewbacca, BB-8, and Darth Vader! But if you don’t want to stand in line when this experience reopens, you will have the option to utilize Disney Genie or Lightning Lane.

The Disney World website now lists the following under Lightning Lane options offered through Disney Genie+:

Star Wars Launch Bay (Beginning July 17, 2022)

Star Wars Launch Bay: Encounter Darth Vader (Beginning July 17, 2022)

Star Wars Launch Bay: Meet Chewbacca (Beginning July 17, 2022)

Additionally, the Disney World website states that until August 7, 2022 Lightning Lane entry selections for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be offered through Disney Genie+ service and will not be available as individual (à la carte) purchases.

More on Star Wars Launch Bay

Star Wars Launch Bay first opened in 2015 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, featuring props and artwork from the Star Wars films.

Meet-and-greets with Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and other Star Wars characters were added to Star Wars Launch Bay, but it underwent many changes over the years, with the addition and eventual removal of the Jawa characters.

Disney World describes Star Wars Launch Bay as:

The Ultimate Insider’s Guide Explore immersive exhibits of costumes, models, concept artwork and actual movie props—as well as authentic replicas created just for Star Wars Launch Bay. Watch an exclusive short documentary on the creative team behind the ever-evolving story. Explore a Cantina and other settings inspired by the films, then share a furry embrace with Chewbacca, Han Solo’s trusty sidekick.

More on Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

The Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrance is described as:

When you take your day to the next level by purchasing Disney Genie+ service, you may choose the next available arrival window for Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions and entertainment. More than 40 experiences in the four theme parks are included in the service. You can enjoy a Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane entrance once per day. If you’d like to re-ride an attraction or see a certain show again within the same day, you are welcome to use our regular standby line.

Whereas the Individual Lightning Lane Entrance is as follows:

For some of our most highly demanded attractions, Lightning Lane entrance access is available to purchase individually. Guests may purchase and select an arrival window one at a time for up to 2 attractions a day. This option is available for all Guests—with or without Disney Genie+ service.

