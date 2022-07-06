Dave Filoni’s ‘Star Wars’ Challenges ‘Mandalorian’ With “Higher Stakes” Series

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka series might have higher stakes than The Mandalorian as Ahsoka and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren try to find Grand Admiral Thrawn.

After waiting years to see Ahsoka and Sabine continue their mission from Star Wars: Rebels to find Ezra Bridger, fans will finally be able to see what happens in the upcoming live-action series. After Bridger traveled through hyperspace with Grand Admiral Thrawn, fans have been eager to learn what happened to the infamous Chiss tactician.

With The Mandalorian Season 2 teasing Thrawn, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Admiral to come out of hiding and it seems that Ahsoka will help explain what has happened to Ezra and Thrawn. While talking to Empire Magazine, both Dawson and Bordizzo were excited for fans to see the series continue what Rebels started.

Dawson opened up about how Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have only shown fans a glimpse into Ahsoka’s world and the series will get to explore what Ahsoka has been doing these past few years with her mission:

“Dave and Jon [Favreau] are continuing Star Wars in a way where it can be standalone, but it also makes you hungry for more… there have been two instances where [Ahsoka] shown up on a mission, you see how she’s interacting with folks, but you don’t really get her, per se. Even fans who’ve lived with her for so long don’t know where she’s at now in this journey.” Related: Dave Filoni’s ‘Star Wars’ Threatens Darth Vader’s Return

Bordizzo shared that she is excited for fans to see her character in the series and explains that her character makes some mistakes which aren’t good when the series has “higher stakes”:

“Sabine is so fearless and brave, with so much grace, but she still has flaws… she’s not perfect, she’s on her journey, she’s making mistakes. And it’s very high stakes in this galactic war, to make mistakes.”

She quickly added that Ahsoka is still a standalone chapter for the Rebels crew meaning that fans who haven’t seen the animated show should still be able to watch Ahsoka:

“A lot of people have not seen Rebels… It’s great for them to have seen it, but we’ve got a standalone chapter as it is.”

With Thrawn possibly being the main antagonist for the series, fans should expect the series to have higher stakes as Lucasfilm has teased that these shows will end up colliding into a major event that will take place in the next few years.

The Mandalorian story has been getting bigger with every season as more legacy characters have started to show up, but Ahsoka can easily have higher stakes if Thrawn is the antagonist since the Star Wars villain is very smart and could be a large threat to the New Republic.

As of right now, fans don’t know when Ahsoka will release onto Disney+, but it’s safe to assume that Lucasfilm will announce the release date for the series at D23 this September to help create hype for the series.

Do you think the Ahsoka series will have higher stakes than The Mandalorian Season 3?

