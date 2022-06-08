‘Star Wars’ Fans Now Have Expanded Offerings at the Droid Depot

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was first announced on August 15, 2015 — three years after The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm, Ltd. from George Lucas and the same year the sequel trilogy began with Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) — Star Wars fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

The 14-acre Star Wars-themed expansion came to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

When the two Star Wars lands opened — on May 31, 2019, at Disneyland and on August 29, 2019, at Disney World — Star Wars fans could literally step into the Star Wars universe for the very first time. The experience for those who love a galaxy far, far away? Nothing short of incredible.

Galaxy’s Edge is themed to transport Guests to the Outer Rim planet of Batuu, home to Black Spire Outpost, which is described as:

Black Spire Outpost was located on the planet Batuu in the Outer Rim Territories and was considered one of the last stops before Wild Space and the Unknown Regions. The outpost consisted of a spaceport, a cantina [Oga’s Cantina], and a market. Its population was around four to five hundred by the time of the Clone Wars. Related: The Galaxy’s Edge Trash Cans Offer a Rare Original Trilogy Tribute

Among the exciting “on planet” offerings are Savi’s Workshop and the Droid Depot, both locations where Guests can construct their own Star Wars souvenirs — handbuilt lightsabers and Astromech droid units, respectively.

To date, the Droid Depot has offered two body styles — R-Series units like the iconic R2-D2 and BB-Series units like the sequel trilogy’s BB-8. Now, a new option has been released.

Per Reddit user u/alicia-jo, who recently visited Walt Disney World Resort, the anticipated C-Series droids are now also available to Battuan visitors:

We went to Droid Depot today and they now have a new option, the C units came out yesterday and are now available to make. They are slightly smaller in length than the R unit and didn’t seem to have as many color options for the body. They also can have shorter legs or fit the R legs. The tops were really cute with a little antenna like thing on top.

In the Star Wars franchise, there are two particularly well-known C-Series Astromechs. CH-33P (Cheep), who assisted Ahsoka Tano in capturing and saving Commander Rex during the execution of Order 66, and C1-10P (Chopper), who served on Hera Syndulla’s Ghost ship and has a kill count over 50,000.

It is worth noting that Chopper, originally a C1 unit, was mismatched thanks to years of battle scars and repairs.

If you want to make your own R-Series, BB-Series, or C-Series droid, reservations are required at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. It is worth noting that the C units are not yet listed on either theme park’s Droid Depot webpage.

More on the Droid Depot

The official description of the Droid Depot reads:

Assemble a Custom Astromech Unit

Visit a workshop stocked with parts, chips, manuals and other tech items useful for constructing your very own droid, one of the galaxy’s most indispensable sidekicks. First, register your choice of the BB-series unit or R-series unit with the clerk, who’ll provide a basket and blueprint for parts. Next, proceed to the following stations and begin your droid-building experience. Parts Station

Select from a colorful variety of components to customize your droid as they roll by on the shop’s conveyor belt.

Have you ever been lucky enough to build a droid at Galaxy’s Edge?