“Admission Is Less Than Half” the Price at New Disney Rival Park

Recently, Disney fans have become concerned about numerous price increases amid seemingly declining overall quality at Disney theme park properties in the United States.

Some Guests have posted stories online about the apparent lack of quality control in regard to various pieces of Disney Parks merchandise, including popular coffee mugs, while others have tirelessly complained about the company’s decision to get rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes and the increasingly controversial Genie+ platform.

Furthermore, Disney has begun reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort and is charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

And, all of this has come with ticket price increases at Disney Parks on both coasts. In fact, it is actually less expensive, at certain times of year, for California residents to visit Disneyland Paris than to vacation at their local Park, Disneyland Resort.

Now, however, there’s a new U.S. theme park option for Guests who don’t want to pay Disney Parks prices, and it’s charging “less than half” the price for admission, per one new report.

The article shares details about Waterloo, Iowa’s Lost Island Theme Park, which is modeled after popular theme park properties owned by Disney and Universal Studios:

The 80-acre park has five themed “realms” inspired by the elements of fire, water, air, and earth, as well as a fifth area called Tamariki, dedicated to the theme of balance. The park has one attraction from the well-known ride creators Sally Dark Rides as well. Called “Volkanu – Quest For The Golden Idol,” this ride will be in the park’s fire area and is an Indiana Jones-esque adventure that sends riders on a quest to recover an ancient statue from the claws of evil. Related: Should a ‘Tangled’ Attraction Be Added to EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion?

In addition to Tamariki (Spirit), the other four realms are Udara (Air), Awa (Water), Mura (Fire), and Yuta (Earth).

Lost Island visitors who purchase their tickets online will pay $45 a person, with children age 3 and under free — Disney Parks begins charging for tickets at age 3. At the gate, Lost Island charges $52, with a military discount and senior citizen rate of $47.

The new Midwest theme park also offers a Park Hopper pass for it’s water park and theme park. This costs $55 per day, compared to Walt Disney World Resort’s Park Hopper, which ranges in price from $174 to $205 daily.

The official Lost Island website notes that “Lost Island’s mission is to create fun, exciting, and unforgettable experiences for our staff and guests by providing a safe, clean, and family-friendly environment unlike any other.”

While Iowa’s Lost Island Theme Park and Water Park properties are certainly not as extensive and intricate as Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, it is a fun option for families who either aren’t willing to pay Disney prices or simply can’t afford to at this time.

Have you heard of Lost Island?

If you still want to plan a Disney Parks trip, visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!