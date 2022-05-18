Riders Hang at 235 Feet as Roller Coaster Malfunctions

One Guest caught a glimpse of this incident and shared it on Twitter. You can check it out below from ChronSallie (@ChronSallie) below:

When you've just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top #BlackpoolPleasureBeach #BPB

The Big One ride was built back in 1935, the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world at the time. With its height and prominence on Blackpool’s skyline, the ride can be seen from across the Fylde coast.

It stands at 65 m which is three meters more than the second-highest roller coaster in the UK, the Stealth. The attraction boasts some impressive numbers which you can check out below:

Constructed: 1994

1994 Track Length: 5,497 ft

5,497 ft Max height: 235 ft

235 ft Max Speed: 85mph

85mph Duration: 3 mins

3 mins Capacity: 1,650 riders/hour

1,650 riders/hour No. of trains/cars: 3 trains with 5 cars – each carries 6 riders

After the ride got came to a halt, riders had to be brought down using the staircase on the side of the attraction.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place at the famous amusement park. Earlier, on April 25 last year, the Big One ride had broken down and stopped near the top while ascending. Then too, adrenaline junkies were left stranded and terrified after getting stuck at a significant height. They were then forced to take the stairs down to the ground.

