Major Theme Park Makes Changes as Guests Battle Intense Heat

Due to intense heat, one major theme park is making sure Guests are safe and can cool off in the brutal summer months.
There’s no denying how hot the summer months can be when visiting theme parks. Even though summer seems like the best time to go on a fun-filled trip to an amusement park, you have to remember just how hot it can get, especially in the southwest.
Now, with Texas seeing multiple days with temperatures over 100 degrees, one major theme park has implemented ways for Guests to cool off and remain safe in the heat as reported by wfaa.com.
Arlington’s Six Flags Over Texas is rolling out several “cooling stations” to help counter the heat and intense high temperatures as more people start to visit the popular theme park. Six Flags Over Texas also is providing free cups of water to guests, according to Marketing and Communications Manager Brad Malone.
While Six Flags is a place with many rides and attractions geared toward kids and teens, Malone said that the theme park knows it’s just as important to remember how dangerous the sun can be, now implementing many different ways to keep customers cool this summer.
“We have shaded lines so we want to make sure guests can stay in the shade,” said Malone.
Throughout Six Flags Over Texas, Guests will find that Emergency Medical Technicians crews are on standby and ready to respond. Security officers are also always monitoring the cameras, making sure there are no medical emergencies due to the heat.
“Our team members, whether it’s on rides park services staff, our food and beverage team members, they’re going to know if a guest does need assistance,” Malone said. The city of Arlington even sent out a message informing everyone about staying safe:
What are heat exhaustion and heat stroke? signs of heat exhaustion inclusive heavy sweating, weakness nausea, or vomiting.
