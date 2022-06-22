Major Theme Park Makes Changes as Guests Battle Intense Heat

Due to intense heat, one major theme park is making sure Guests are safe and can cool off in the brutal summer months.

There’s no denying how hot the summer months can be when visiting theme parks. Even though summer seems like the best time to go on a fun-filled trip to an amusement park, you have to remember just how hot it can get, especially in the southwest.

Now, with Texas seeing multiple days with temperatures over 100 degrees, one major theme park has implemented ways for Guests to cool off and remain safe in the heat as reported by wfaa.com.