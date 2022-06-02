Amber Heard Walks Out On Legal Team After Jury Reads Verdict

After several hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict yesterday, Wednesday, June 1 in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

Amber Heard awaited the verdict in the courtroom next to her attorneys, but Johnny Depp is currently in the United Kingdom as he has been making surprise appearances at Jeff Beck gigs and did not make it back to the United States. According to reports, Depp watched the verdict live from the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her.

Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

After the jury read the verdict and after the courtroom was dismissed, Ms. Heard was seen only hugging two of her attorneys, and then walking out.

One social media user shared the video to TikTok, which you can see below. Though the video does not show Ms. Heard hugging Elaine Bredehoft and Ben Rottenborn, it does show Amber not hugging any of the other legal team, or even acknowleding them. Instead, the Aquaman actress walked out of the courtroom.

This is not the first time Amber Heard was seen leaving the courtroom abruptly. During Ms. Heard’s redirect testimony on Tuesday, May 17, Depp’s lawyers and attorneys were seen calling “objection” on nearly every question Ms. Bredehoft asked Ms. Heard, which garnered chuckles and laughter from Depp fans watching at home, as well as those in the courtroom that day. Ms. Vasquez was also visibly annoyed with Ms. Bredehoft’s questioning.

The redirect questioning between Ms. Bredehoft and Ms. Heard only lasted a few minutes and at the end, before concluding the questioning, Ms. Bredehoft was heard abruptly saying, “I don’t have any more questions, your honor.”

The judge then told Ms. Heard she could have a seat next to her attorneys, but as Ms. Heard was seen stepping down from the stand, the judge said they would take recess and instead, Ms. Heard walked passed her attorney’s table and out of the room. The judge then told Ms. Heard she could have a seat next to her attorneys, but as Ms. Heard was seen stepping down from the stand, the judge said they would take recess and instead, Ms. Heard walked passed her attorney’s table and out of the room. You can see the video here.

Amber Heard released a statement after the jury read their verdict, which reads in part:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. […] I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Amber Heard is most commonly known for her roles in Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper, Magic Mike and more.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer also recently confirmed Depp’s official replacement in the franchise.

