Guest Left Nauseated After Riding Classic Disneyland Attraction

Disneyland Resort has so much to make every Guest’s visit a magical experience. With attractions for the entire family, fantastic entertainment, heartwarming character interactions, and delicious food and drink offerings, it is easy to see why Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth!

However, since Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort were reopened, Guests have pointed out that their overall experience at the Parks is not quite the same as it used to be. Guests have recently shared reports of overflowing trash cans, queues full of litter, and more at both parks. This is without mentioning the breakdowns and evacuations that appear to be more frequent each time at several Disneyland attractions.

Part of this involves some attractions, and even entire lands, going under extensive refurbishments and reimagining, bringing changes to several rides that, though minimal, don’t go unnoticed by Guests.

Such was the case for Redditor u/agardengirl, who posted about her experience after feeling nauseous to the point of having to sit down after riding a classic Disneyland attraction. While one may think this happened at Star Torus, Space Mountain, or the Matterhorn, u/agardengirl pointed out that it had been The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh that had made her feel that way.

She commented that she hadn’t visited the Park in several years but that she had a lot of fun coming back. She mentioned that one of the first rides she experienced was The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and that she quickly noticed the movement of the ride had changed, swinging Guests around during the flooding of the Hundred Acre Wood as if they were on a boat. The original poster comments that the movement made her feel so nauseous that she had to sit down for a while after exiting the ride.

u/agardengirl added that one of her friends had also felt extremely nauseous after going on the ride and that neither of them remembered the ride causing this feeling before, asking if any other Guests had noticed any changes to the tracks or carts of the ride. The original poster adds that she doesn’t usually get nauseous easily, which adds to the shock of this experience.

Fellow Redditors commented that they’d had similar experiences on that and some other rides, and most are convinced that, more than any changes on the rides, these feelings come from changes in the Guests, as age often brings a lot of changes to one’s body. Redditor u/snarkprovider commented the following on the subject:

It can be an age thing. Over time your eyesight gets worse, people may start to have balance issues (inner ear related) and your ability to compensate for motion decreases with loss of muscle tone and motor control over time. To some people it probably seems sudden because at first they’ll say, “Oh, Star Tours was extra bumpy today” or “The Naboo scenario is worse for me than the others.” Then when they get noticable motion sickness it seems like it came out of nowhere. Just like people think certain rides are getting darker, but it’s really the increased time it takes their eyes to adjust as they get older and eventually their ability to see in the dark will decrease too.

This does not imply that the original poster or any other Guest who has felt particularly nauseous on a Disney ride is reaching their golden years, but it helps explain why many of us feel “changes” to the rides at times.

