Venom Will Join Thor For Upcoming Series

Venom will be an unlikely ally for Thor in a new series.

Thor is getting a lot of attention this summer as Chris Hemsworth will reprising his role as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). In the movie Thor will be reunited with old friends such as Korg, Valkyrie and even Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and she will end up becoming Mighty Thor. While fans have been hoping to get a trailer for the movie, Marvel has decided to let fans down with the trailer nowhere in sight.

Marvel just announced that fans will also get to see Thor team up with Venom in the comics this summer. Thor apparently needs all the help he can get as the King of Asgard and protecting Earth. This leads the super hero to team up with the King of Symbiotes, Venom. Normally, Venom is a villain who fights Spider-Man, but the character has moved on to be more of an antihero in the comics.

Donny Cates will be writing the two-part event starting with Thor #27 in July. Cates used to write the Venom comics before going to write on Thor. Now, Cates has the opportunity to bring both characters together. This was not something Cates thought he would do as he believed he had used up all of his ideas with Venom, but editor Will Moss explains that it was because of Venom’s recent run with the current writing team that inspired Cates:

“Donny thought he’d told all the Venom stories he had to tell, but the amazing world building that Ram V, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch have been doing in their brilliant VENOM series gave Donny an idea for a story that brings the world of Thor and the world of Venom together in a really fresh, exciting way.”

Thor #27 and #28 will release in July.

Do you plan to pick up the new Thor crossover this summer?

