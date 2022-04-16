Universal Studios Removes ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Hulk’ Attractions from Park Update

The Universal Studios Orlando Resort is one of the most popular vacation destinations globally, rivaling that of The Walt Disney World Resort. With countless attractions within its gates, some of the most popular have just disappeared from the latest batch of merchandise.

Following the acquisition of Marvel Studios by The Walt Disney Company in 2009 and the opening of Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort, the future of Marvel heroes remaining at Universal Studios Orlando, such as the X-Men, has been the topic of many discussions.

Some fans already see Marvel’s Super Hero Island at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure as a thing of the past, calling for a complete makeover to make way for a Lord of the Rings land or more. Others still hold onto this area of the Park as though it just opened yesterday.

The original theme for Islands of Adventure was “Cartoon World,” with a “DC Superhero Island” initially planned for the latter Marvel Super Hero Island. Since then, Universal’s idea of this land has been somewhat forgotten as the land doesn’t offer a consistent story and is plain confusing when walking through it.

The land hasn’t received a significant facelift in over 20 years, except for updates regarding projection quality to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man attraction. There are some bottlenecks when making your way towards Toon Lagoon (another ancient land with loads of potential), and there’s even some dead space in the Marvel land.

The most thrilling attractions of the land, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, have, however, disappeared from recent merchandise bags found throughout the Universal Studios Orlando, Hollywood, and Japan Resorts, making way for new entertainment to take their place:

Bye bye, Shrek, SpongeBob, Spider-Man and Hulk bags!

Bye bye, Shrek, SpongeBob, Spider-Man and Hulk bags! https://t.co/q15eoypiE7 — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) April 15, 2022

The Incredible Hulk Coaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, SpongeBob, and Shrek 4-D were the previous crowning icons of Universal Studios Parks & Resorts merchandising, but Jurassic World (2015) and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter have kicked them to the curb.

Universal Studios have not given an update on the future of Marvel’s Super Hero Island, but with the recent closure and erasing of Shrek 4-D from Universal Studios Orlando, Universal is redefining which attractions are the flagship rides that Guests most enjoy.

Every Marve Fan was quick to respond to this news, making a good point that following Marvel’s updating licensing contract with The Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios must refrain from using any Marvel properties in advertisements:

Whoops. Bags are considered advertising. I think this is a Marvel contract violation.

Whoops. Bags are considered advertising. I think this is a Marvel contract violation. — Bill Zanetti (@BillZanetti) April 15, 2022

@AliciaStella continues:

I bet Shrek leaving was final nail in the coffin. Two out of the 4 things on the bag only existing as meet and greets isnt great. Plus, since 2019, they’ve been sharing designs between multiple resorts now for merch and bags… well, more than they used to. Learning from Disney

I bet Shrek leaving was final nail in the coffin. Two out of the 4 things on the bag only existing as meet and greets isnt great. Plus, since 2019, theyve been sharing designs between multiple resorts now for merch and bags… well, more than they used to. Learning from Disney — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) April 15, 2022

The Incredible Hulk Coaster and The Amazing Adventures with Spider-Man likely stay within Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando. Universal aims to use one style of merchandise bagging throughout three resorts.

Universal Orlando is the only Theme Park to host these two beloved and thrilling Marvel attractions. Universal aims to target a larger audience with more-available entertainment and attractions.

More about Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando is also home to Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, Men in Black: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more, all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Universal’s largest Park, Epic Universe, is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Should Marvel Super Hero Island be replaced? Let us know in the comments below!