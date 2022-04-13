Universal Introduces Popcorn Bucket That Might Compete With Figment

Universal Orlando Resort fans have begged for the day when a special collectible would make its way to the Parks.

Walt Disney World Resort just recently finished a craze with Figment Popcorn Buckets in which the popular collectible item sold out not just once, but twice. Disney World Guests reported waiting in line for more than seven hours to score one of the collectible popcorn buckets and, now, there are many Figment Popcorn Buckets on sale on third-party sites that are going for hundreds of dollars.

Long before the Figment Popcorn Bucket, Universal Orlando fans have waited for the day for the special Minion popcorn bucket to make its way to the Resort. The collectible was a major hit in Universal Studios Japan and there have been different forms of the bucket available at Universal Studios Hollywood, as well.

But, for some reason, Universal Orlando has been excluded from the mix. That is, until now.

Twitter account @UniversallyAdd shared a picture of the Minion Refillable Popcorn Bucket, which is $25.99 to purchase and then refills are $2.19.

After years of begging for it the Minion Refillable Popcorn Buckets have finally arrived at Universal Orlando Resort- $25.99 (Refills $2.19)

In addition to picking up a Minion Popcorn Bucket, you can meet the Minions at Universal Studios Florida. You also can see the whole Despicable Me group at Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and right across the street, rumor has it that a Minions-themed attraction will be taking over what was previously Shrek 4-D.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) is set to hit theaters this summer and Despicable Me 4 is also in the works, so it’s clear the Minions are here to stay.

What do you think of the new Minion Popcorn Bucket? Let us know in the comments!

