Universal Possibly Hints at Major Change Coming to ‘Mummy’ Coaster

Revenge of the Mummy has been a staple at Universal Orlando Resort since it opened in 2004.

The attraction celebrated providing more than 100 million rides earlier this year, but there have been major rumors circulating about the dark coaster at Universal Studios Florida since it closed for a lengthy refurbishment in January.

Revenge of the Mummy isn’t set to reopen until late summer 2022 and, in addition, Sahara Traders– the Revenge of the Mummy gift shop– has temporarily been changed to a Universal Classic Monsters Tribute Store until the attraction reopens this summer.

There have been many rumors circulating about the changes coming to the dark coaster and many Guests fear that the entire IP could change when the ride reopens.

Universal Orlando Resort recently sent out a Tweet that has fans speculating on if it could be a subtle message about the future of Revenge of the Mummy.

You don’t need coffee when you have coasters, just sayin’.

You don't need coffee when you have coasters, just sayin'. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 13, 2022

Of course, if you’ve ever ridden Revenge of the Mummy, you know that at the very end of the ride, Brendan Fraser can be seen conducting an interview. He gives the iconic line: “Hey welcome back, I hope you enjoyed the ride. I would’ve enjoyed this interview a bit better had I GOTTEN MY CUP OF COFFEE.” Of course, Imhotep obliges and Fraser screams as the television goes black.

There have been rumors that this iconic scene and the entire theming of the line queue could be gone when Revenge of the Mummy– if that even remains its name– opens this summer. Could this tweet from Universal be yet another hint?

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Do you want to see changes at Revenge of the Mummy? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?