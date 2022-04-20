Disney Guests Smashed Tower of Terror Ceiling After Sneaking Past Seatbelt Check

When Guests go to Walt Disney World, it is incredibly important to follow the rules and regulations set out by the theme parks to always ensure Guest safety. Not doing so can leave you in danger, as well as possibly removed from the theme park.

If there is one nightmare any Disney fan has, it’s the possibility of never being able to return to a Disney Park. Aside from losing a day of magic, having to be told to leave would likely fill anyone with years of embarrassment. Plus, there is a chance that if Disney ever asked you to leave any of the Disney theme parks, that they would never again allow you to reenter.

As long as you are just focused on the magic of Disney and having a good time as you typically would at the park or dinner, you will of course be totally fine. You would really need to push Disney’s limits to receive punishment as strong as banishment, but it is possible. One way to get in trouble at Disney, and end up in the hospital, is to not wear your seat belt correctly.

It seems some Guests once thought it wise to not wear their seat belts on Tower of Terror. The incident occurred in 2010 so perhaps the attraction was only able to have the ride restraints manually checked on the Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction. The Guests must have made it seem as if they were properly seated with their seat belt on, but when the ride began, they moved the belt away.

The Guests ended up flying out of their seats, smacking into the ceiling, and then falling back down. Not only could this hurt the Guest who was not properly seated, but also the Guests who were, as they may not have landed directly back into their seat. In the video, the Guest notes that they were caught and Disney stopped the ride after noticing they were not properly seated. Although it is unclear what happened next in terms of punishment, this is an offense that can easily have Guests removed from the Park.

Below, you can see the full YouTube video of what happened, as well as the Guest, exposing that this seat belt mishap was deliberate.

These are some things that you should not do when you are visiting the Disney Parks:

Stealing: This one is obvious. If you steal, you will not only be in trouble with Disney but likely the cops as well.

Don’t use rude gestures: If you are caught doing something terrible such as giving the finger on an attraction for the photo, whatever comedy you thought of will be gone as you are removed.

Propaganda: You can’t just roll into Disney World with banners and posters to push your ideals. I know what you might be thinking, “Who in their right mind brings a banner to hang at Disney?!” and I also wonder that too. But, some people may see Disney and it’s large crowds as a huge platform to spread a message, which is likely why this happens.

Don’t throw dead people: You would not believe how many people think they can bring ashes of their loved ones to scatter at a Disney Park. It’s a popular myth that the Haunted Mansion is a dumping ground for many, especially so they could be that lucky number 1,000! Well, even on a dark ride like the Haunted Mansion, Disney is always watching you. If you attempt to do this, Disney will stop the attraction, sweep and toss the ashes, and you will need to leave the park.

Don’t get drunk: You are of course allowed to drink at Disney! EPCOT is highly popular for its drinking around the world challenge, and Disney California Adventure has plenty of cocktails to enjoy around the park, so this is definitely something Disney encourages Guests to enjoy. However, if you are too drunk to behave properly, Disney will have to escort you out.

Smoking: If you don’t know, smoking has been banned from Disney Parks in the U.S. If you want to smoke, there are designated smoking areas outside of the parks that you can use. But since March 2019, smoking (or vaping) of any kind is not allowed inside the parks.

Fighting: Unfortunately, altercations have occurred on Disney property. Whether it be Guests harassing Cast Members or other Guests, fighting at a Disney Park can have you removed.

Sneaking backstage: This should be common sense, but if you attempt to go “behind the scenes” at Disney, you will be kicked out. Backstage areas are solely for the Cast Members, and it helps to protect the magic by keeping all of the inner workings hidden away.

Jumping out of a ride: There is a reason every Disney attraction states to keep your arms and feet inside the ride vehicle all the time. If you try and cause a scene by jumping out of a moving attraction at Disney, you will not only ruin the ride for all the other parties around, but you can also get in trouble.

Cutting in line: Lines can get pretty long at Disney, so you need to respect all of the waits that all Guests have to do in order to ride. Finding a way to cut the line would be disrespectful, and if you are caught, there’s a chance Disney will reprimand you (and possibly you will not be able to wait in any more lines that day!).

More on Tower of Terror

Disney describes the attraction as:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone? Based on the Television Series

This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc. Too Terrifying for Kids?

This attraction includes sudden, fast drops in a dark, enclosed space which may be frightening to some Guests.

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

What do you think of these Guests attempting to ride Tower of Terror without their seat belts?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!