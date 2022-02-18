Netflix Director Vows to Fight Platform Until “They Change Their Minds or I Am Dead”

Founded in 1997, Netflix was the indisputable king of streaming services for years. Recently, however, with the rise of platforms like Hulu and Disney+ — the home of Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm/Star Wars, Pixar Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios — NBC’s Peacock, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and more, Netflix is quickly losing its crown.

Now, despite Oscar nods for movies like Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up (2021) and Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst’s Power of the Dog (2021), some analysts believe that Netflix could be forced to sell itself unless it makes “dramatic changes” to survive in today’s streaming landscape.

Further adding to Netflix’s recent struggles is the fact that it already lost hugely popular shows like Modern Family in the U.K. — where the fight to keep 750,000 subscribers is on — and is set to lose Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and other Marvel series to Disney very soon.

Mike Flanagan, a well-known director of popular Netflix horror series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is currently speaking out against the streamer due to the company’s refusal to release certain shows on physical media like DVD and Blu-Ray discs.

The hitmaker behind Doctor Sleep and Fall of the House of Usher took to Twitter to respond to a fan’s inquiry about Midnight Mass being released on DVD, writing:

I have asked repeatedly, and at the moment @netflix will not support a physical media release. I will keep trying, either until they change their minds or I am dead, whichever comes first.

The Haunting of Bly Manor director’s followers are already concerned about what this could mean for future shows, with Dustin worried that Star Wars director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 may be exclusively relegated to the streaming service:

Like, are they just NOT gonna put Knives Out 2 on disk? Come on Netflix!

It’s worth noting that Netflix has released certain series, including Stranger Things, House of Cards, and Orange Is the New Black, on disc in the past, but their current business model seems to eschew physical releases in a bid to keep subscribers renewing their memberships month after month.

As for Flanagan, he has previously expressed interest in leaving Netflix behind for The Walt Disney Company. Last year, the Oculus director Tweeted:

Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking “I’d really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe…”

At this time, however, nothing about Flanagan’s potential involvement in the Star Wars franchise has been confirmed.

What do you think about Netflix’s refusal to release popular horror series on DVD?