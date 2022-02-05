Every Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Movie and TV Show

At the end of 2021, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was finally released in movie theaters after months of speculation, hype, and rumor. Its record-breaking success has proven that there is a deep love for the character Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created all those years ago. The sheer number of upcoming projects in the works is a testament to that.

So, let’s take a look at all the projects currently scheduled for release, greenlit, or rumored. Here is a complete list of every upcoming Spider-Man movie and television show to come from Disney and Sony over the next few years.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

What Spider-Man projects are coming to the MCU?

Even with cryptic speeches from the actor and producers like Amy Pascal weighing in on the future, the word is still out on whether there will be more Tom Holland movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, while Sony and Marvel decide on Holland’s fate, Marvel fans will be able to see Peter Parker’s origin story in a new animated series set in the world of the MCU.

When Peter Parker first entered the Spider-Man arena in Kevin Feige’s MCU, he was already the web-slinger. The departure from previous Spider-Man movies like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) was an interesting and favorable choice for Marvel fans. The origin story of a spider-bite victim turned superhero is relatively well-known to even the most casual Spidey fan but it seems that Marvel Studios will explore the future Avenger’s backstory after all.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Marvel describes the series — which was announced on Disney+ day — as:

The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Written by Executive Producer Jeff Trammel.

What’s most interesting here is that Marvel claims the MCU iteration of Peter Parker will have a “journey unlike we’ve ever seen” which could mean that the New York web-slinger-turned-Avenger’s story could divert from earlier incarnations. After all, despite their differences, Tobey Maguire’s story in Raimi’s franchise and Andrew Garfield’s in Webb’s do have similar trajectories in terms of their Spidey journey — spider-bite, death of Uncle Ben, a quest for vengeance, vigilante-criminal turned celebrated hero.

Will there be more Spider-Man live-action movies in the MCU?

Marvel Studios Boss and MCU producer Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures’ Amy Pascal are in talks to develop the next stages of the Spider-Man movie franchise. Pascal has since backtracked on her confirmation that another trilogy is in the works but the two are said to be working closely to bring more Spider-Man stories to fans.

After netting a billion-dollar sum at the global box office it’s no surprise the studios want to keep the momentum going with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the other Marvel characters associated with him.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

What Spider-Man projects are coming to the SSU?

Morbius (2022)

Sony Pictures describes Morbius as:

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic in relation to moviegoing, Jared Leto’s Morbius has faced multiple setbacks and is now slated to release on April 11, 2022. Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (2022)

Sony Pictures describes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) as:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has been filmed in conjunction with Part Two with the latter set for release in 2023. Both sequels will follow up on the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) which did blockbuster Multiverse long before Loki or Spider-Man: No Way Home ever did.

Kraven the Hunter (2023)

Even though Kraven the Hunter is slated for a January 2023 release, little is known about the Spider-Man villain movie. Aaron-Taylor Johnson will star as the titular character of Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter; the comic book character was first introduced in 1964 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and has been slated to appear in the MCU over the years, notably in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (2018) and in the movie that would become Spider-Man: No Way Home from director Jon Watts.

Variety notes:

J.C. Chandor (“Triple Frontier”) is set to direct, from a script by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

What SSU projects are in development?

The Sinister Six

Back in 2014, Marc Webb’s sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) with Andrew Garfield, set up the arrival of the Sinister Six in Sony’s realm of Spider-Man stories (their Marvel catalog wouldn’t get an official name until 2017 when it was called Sony’s Marvel Universe; then in 2018, it would be referred to as Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters; in 2019, it would be called Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, before finally being named Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in 2021).

Drew Goddard is attached to the project and back in 2018 Amy Pascal said “[she’s] just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” that “[she] would do anything with Drew Goddard”, and “is waiting for him to tell [her] he wants to.”

Nightwatch

A Nightwatch project was said to be in development in 2018 with Spike Lee attached as director and Luke Cage creator, Cheo Hodaki Coker, inked to pen the script. As of October 2018, Lee was no longer connected to Nightwatch.

On the character Nightwatch, Screenrant says:

Nightwatch, aka. Dr. Kevin Trench, is a vigilante who fights crime by using a technologically-advanced costume that he got from himself – more specifically, a future version of himself, whom Dr. Trench witnessed being killed in a battle one night.

Madame Web

Until very recently, it was quiet on the Madame Web front. A big player in Spider-Man’s world, the character first debuted in 1980 from creators Dennis O’Neil and Josh Romita Jr. and went on to appear in the popular Spider-Man: The Animated Series as well as in other visual media.

In 2020, SJ Clarkson (Toast) was connected to the project, reportedly, in a directing capacity while Sony hired Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless after their work on Morbius the year before. In 2022, Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) star, Dakota Johnson, was cast as Madame Web.

Untitled Venom 3

In December 2021, Amy Pascal confirmed they were developing a third Venom feature film, following the relative success and burgeoning cult following of the previous two installments, Venom (2018) and Venom: Let Ther Be Carnage (2021). Both Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock/Venom) and Let There Be Carnage director, Andy Serkis, are keen to release a threequel in the antihero action-adventure franchise.

Jackpot

In May 2020 it was announced that the writer of the “Jackpot” comic book series, Marc Guggenheim, was tapped to pen the script for a live-action Jackpot feature film. So far, no further developments on the project have been revealed.

Marvel.com describes the character as:

All her life, Alana Jobson wanted to be a hero – wanted to make a difference – so when the Civil War|Superhuman Registration Act was passed, Alana figured this would be her chance to gain a costumed identity and legitimacy. The only problem was Alana Jobson was a regular person, and her only power was the desire to be special.

Untitled Robert Orci Project

Mexican-American producer and writer, Robert Orci, was tapped for a Sony project back in March 2020. The Wrap said:

While initial indications were that the character would be related to other Sony Marvel films like Venom” that are connected to “Spider-Man,” an individual with knowledge tells thewrap the property comes from a different corner of the Marvel universe that Sony has access to.

It is worth noting here, that while Sony’s Marvel world is called Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the studio does also own the rights to numerous other Marvel characters.

Untitled Olivia Wilde Project

There must have been something in the water at Sony Pictures in 2020 as yet another project was announced to bolster its Spidey roster. Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) was announced to be helming a female-centric Spider-Man movie with writer Katie Silberman. Whispers say the project will be a Spider-Woman Marvel film, a character which has seen the likes of Star Wars‘ Daisy Ridley rumored for quite some time.

Animated Spider-Woman

Continuing with the much-needed female-majority additions to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, a spinoff to the Miles Morales Into the Spider-Verse series is slated to center on the female Multiversal characters. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed in 2018:

Lauren Montgomery, who also worked on Voltron and co-directed animated movies Batman: Year One and Superman/Batman: Apocalypse for DC, is in negotiations to helm an untitled Spider-centric project that will gather the female heroes in the Spider-Man universe of characters in one adventure. Bek Smith, who did production rewrites on Captain Marvel and is rewriting a Lego movie project for Warners, will pen the script.

Mysterio

Before his turn as Quentin Beck AKA Mysterio in the Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Sony reportedly considered its own movie around the iconic Spider-Man villain.

Aunt May

Reportedly, back in 2018, an MCU spinoff project or an animated Spider-Verse project involving Aunt May was suggested. May Parker has has numerous incarnations over the years, but more recently Marisa Tomei took on the part in the MCU Spider-Man films with the character’s latest appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus), among others.

What happened between Marvel and Sony?

For all the details on the Sony and Marvel Studios fall out, head here.

What is next for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man?

Tom Holland is arguably hot Marvel property right now. Fresh off the back of a record-breaking threequel that is heading for starry heights to join the top-grossing movies ever, the Peter Parker star has both delivered confusing speeches about his potential return, while also stating that he would love to pass the Spidey torch to someone else — maybe a Miles Morales or Gwen Stacey character — and that he is suffering from a “pre-midlife crisis” and looking to try things other than acting. Holland is currently dating co-star, Zendaya.

Well, there you have it, it’s safe to say that between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, there will be plenty of Spider-Man content coming soon.

