Disney Park Gears Up For Magical Anniversary Celebrations

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, Disney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

Internationally, Disney is gearing up to celebrate Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary and tons of work is being done currently in order to get the Park ready for this celebration in just a few days!

Check out these pics posted to Twitter from ED92 (@ED92Magic) of what’s currently happening:

3️⃣0️⃣ 30th Anniversary medallions have appeared on the lampposts around Mainstreet USA #DisneylandParis30

3️⃣0️⃣ 30th Anniversary medallions have appeared on the lampposts around Mainstreet USA #DisneylandParis30

Here’s a closer look at the 30th medallions on Main Street courtesy of DLP Report (@DLPReport):

Depending on the design, color, angle and luminosity, each Main Street #DisneylandParis30 medallion will look different. Pretty cool!

Depending on the design, color, angle and luminosity, each Main Street #DisneylandParis30 medallion will look different. Pretty cool!

Taking a closer look at the #DisneylandParis30 “flame” spinning mobiles installed today on Main Street Station. Still a work in progress!

Taking a closer look at the #DisneylandParis30 "flame" spinning mobiles installed today on Main Street Station. Still a work in progress!

Good morning! New on Main Street Station today: these #DisneylandParis30 spinning flames!

Good morning! New on Main Street Station today: these #DisneylandParis30 spinning flames!

Strangely, the brand-new LED mesh lighting was removed from Sleeping beauty Castle after only a week of being installed:

Both sets of LED mesh overlay have been removed from the Sleeping Beauty Castle turrets after testing:

🔧 Both sets of LED mesh overlay have been removed from the Sleeping Beauty Castle turrets after testing:

It’s an exciting year at Disneyland Paris, as lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just days away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris for its 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments below.

