Disney Castle Gets Covered With Lights For Special Celebration

With all of the 50th Anniversary festivities happening at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Guests can have a super fun time while visiting. However, Walt Disney World isn’t the only Disney Resort celebrating a big anniversary this year.

Disneyland Paris will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, starting in March and the Park has a ton of new things in store for Guests visiting all year long.

Recently, we got a sneak peek at some new LED lights that were attached to the recently-renovated Sleeping beauty Castle. Take a look at the pictures from DLP Report (@DLPReport) below:

At Sleeping Beauty Castle, the first “LED video mesh” has been installed on one of the turrets.

This innovative technology will add a brand new layer of effects to the nighttime spectaculars during #DisneylandParis30! ✨

Closer look at the new LED mesh additions on the Sleeping Beauty Castle turrets.

Surprising to see after such a big refurbishment, but they are a lot more discreet during the day than the old light cages and should provide some cool video effects add-ons for the shows:

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

