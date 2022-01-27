‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp Gives “First Public Look” at Secret Life as a Painter

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp (Sleepy Hollow, Alice In Wonderland, Corpse Bride) has been keeping a secret. In addition to his work on the silver screen, he is a prolific painter and, now, fans are getting their “first public look” at the popular star’s artwork.

True to form, however, Depp is doing something unique with his art. He is not releasing his paintings as traditional prints, but rather as NFTs. Per an article about the upcoming collection of blockchain assets:

The actor is releasing the non-fungible tokens — one-of-a-kind, verifiable digital assets traded using blockchain technology — under the collection name "Never Fear Truth." The portraits, developed from original artwork by Depp and then embellished and animated, include Johnny himself, Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger, daughter Lily-Rose Depp, Tim Burton, Johnny's late dog Mooh and a fictional character created by his son called Bunnyman.

58-year-old Depp shared an Instagram post [above] that gives a glimpse of his artwork, which is a combination of pop art and street art. The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared in a statement:

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Twenty-five percent of the total proceeds from the NFT sales will be donated to charities that are close to Depp’s heart, including the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Furthermore, those who purchase “a “Never Fear Truth” NFT will grant owners access to Johnny’s exclusive community on Discord, a community platform for fans to collaborate on creative projects.”

Visit www.neverfeartruth.com or multi-chain NFT marketplace www.rarible.com to learn more about applying to be part of Depp’s blockchain.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

At this time, the former couple is next expected to appear in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit in Virginia in April 2022.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

What do you think about Johnny Depp’s secret life as an artist?