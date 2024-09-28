Beloved Disney Attraction Ruined the Magic for Hundreds of Families

A beloved Pixar-inspired attraction recently ruined the magic for hundreds of families visiting this Disney theme park.

After Walt Disney’s ambitious theme park project opened in Anaheim, California, in 1955, The Walt Disney Company expanded worldwide, opening new Disney Resorts and theme parks in Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo, packed with magical experiences for the whole family.

Unfortunately, guests visiting Disneyland Paris Resort had a less-than-magical experience during a recent trip.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Retirement: 56-Year-Old Host Urged To Step Down After Missteps

Redditor u/nickoc41 recently shared their experience after Ratatouille: The Adventure (or Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, as the attraction is originally called in French) suffered an unexpected malfunction at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. This left dozens of families stuck aboard the rat-shaped vehicles and hundreds waiting in line.

“Just got walked off Ratatouille,” the Redditor mentioned. They detailed the experience by saying, “Got in to the hall after the first video screen and everything stopped moving and the lights came on, and shortly after they started evacuating everyone. But they did give us a standby pass to come back later!”

You can see the photos below or click here to watch them.

Related: Hurricane Knocks Multiple Six Flags Roller Coasters Out of Action, Closures Confirmed

Users were amused by the incident and commented that malfunctions aboard Ratatouille: The Adventure are common at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Additionally, many Redditors shared stories of sudden malfunctions and evacuations from other rides across Disneyland Paris Resort, including Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in Avengers Campus, Phantom Manor, Peter Pan’s Flight, and even Pirates of the Caribbean.

Related: Hispanic Woman Dragged off Disneyland in Handcuffs While Children Scream for Help

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the popular attraction inspired by Pixar’s Ratatouille has ruined the magic for hundreds of families visiting a Disney Resort.

Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a family’s experience while waiting in line for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, one of the newest and most popular attractions at EPCOT located at the France pavilion in World Showcase. The guests commented that they had been waiting in line for three hours when a cast member made an announcement on the queue’s speakers.

“Your attention, please. Due to technical difficulties, we have closed Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. I repeat we have closed Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. We currently have no estimated time as to when we’ll be reopening.”

Noooooo #disney #aroseslimes #failNoooooo #disney #aroseslimes #fail

Related: Thousands of Guests’ Day Ruined by New EPCOT Attraction

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT opened in 2021 following an extended delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a replica of the original version — Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, or Ratatouille: The Adventure in English — located in Walt Disney Studio Park in Disneyland Paris.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was followed by Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opened in 2022, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which opened last year.

Have you ever had a similar experience visiting a Disney Park? Don’t forget to tell Inside the Magic and our readers about it in the comments below!