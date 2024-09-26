Intense Rain Leads To Damage at Disney, Update Given

One Disney attraction has experienced damage today due to heavy rains.

Magical though they may be, poor weather hits all of Disney’s theme parks at some point. From Disneyland Resort to Tokyo Disney Resort, every Disney theme park has suffered through its fair share of inclement conditions.

Today, as Hurricane Helene barrels towards Florida – where it’s expected to make landfall later today in the Big Bend region – Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks have experienced heavy rain. Magic Kingdom Park has axed tonight’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, while Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is closed today.

All four parks have also been placed under a tornado watch today, as have the likes of Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando.

But it isn’t the only Disney resort experiencing bad weather. Disneyland Paris has been battered by heavy rains today, with its two parks (Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park) and Disney Village pushing through hours of showers.

As per DLP Report, Studio Theater at Walt Disney Studios Park has suffered from today’s intense rain across the resort and is now leaking.

With today’s heavy rain, Studio Theater is leaking. Some rows have had to be closed. Hi yellow cone, enjoy the show.

Instead of temporarily closing the theater, Disneyland Paris has used a yellow cone, its tried-and-tested solution. It’s also closed off several lines to avoid soaking guests mid-show.

Studio Theater is currently home to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure, which takes guests “on a journey through the wonderful worlds of Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo and many others.” The show has received rave reviews from park guests but will soon go on a temporary hiatus from November 4 to December 13.

Disneyland Paris is no stranger to leaks. A repeat problem has been reported inside the resort’s Sleeping Beauty Castle (AKA Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant), where La Boutique du Château – the all-year-round Christmas shop – has had an ongoing water leak that forces Disney to close the store when it rains.

We first reported on this in 2022, but the issue was still ongoing as recently as February 2024, when the leak was seen impacting the store’s detailed interiors.

