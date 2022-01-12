Leak in Sleeping Beauty Castle Continuously Shuts Down Store During Rainfall

When you are at a Disney Park and it is raining outdoors while you are inside, most Guests do not expect to get wet. That being said, there is one store that should have the same splash warnings as Splash Mountain!

Disneyland Paris has been undergoing a ton of change as of late as the 30th anniversary celebration is approaching this March! Because of the big year, many refurbishments are taking place on attractions such as “it’s a small world”, Orbitron, and more. On top of that Sleeping Beauty Castle was refurbished and Fantasyland is seeing another big refurbishment.

Now, it seems that Disneyland Paris has another touch-up that they need to include on their list. La Boutique du Château which is an all-year-round Christmas shop has had an ongoing water leak that forces Disney to close the store when it rains. Pixie Dust reported the continuously ongoing issue, noting that depending on the amount of rainfall the store must close. Located in Sleeping Beauty Castle, this can be a popular shop for Guests to visit and with the cooler temperatures and snowfall in Paris, multiple issues could potentially occur due to the leakage.

More on Disneyland Paris

We recently discussed how Omicron was impacting Disneyland Paris. New Year’s Eve was canceled, and now, there is a chance vaccination passport will come into play.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that he is attempting to pass a bill that will change the Health Pass, requiring anyone who needs to use one to enter a location to be fully vaccinated only. The pass would change to a “Vaccine Pass.”

France 24 reported:

Castex also said France’s health pass for access to restaurants, cinemas and more would become a ‘vaccine pass’ from January 15, if the draft bill is approved by parliament as expected. This would mean that “in places where the pass is required, you must prove that you are vaccinated to be able to enter – a negative test result will no longer be accepted”, he said.

If this goes through, it seems that changes would be put into place on January 15, 2021. On top of that, we have seen the following changes:

– Disney Illuminations suspended for 3 weeks

– Frozen: a Musical Invitation replaced by selfie spot for 3 weeks

– The Christmas Parade will no longer perform show stops

– table service only at bars

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed, read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over!

What do you think of this ongoing issue at Disneyland Paris?

