Urgent Warning to Disney World Guests: All Four Theme Parks Under Tornado Watch

Walt Disney World Resort is officially under a tornado watch as Hurricane Helene approaches Florida.

Scheduled to make landfall later today, Helene is projected to intensify into a Category Four hurricane. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—plus the governors of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia—have all issued states of emergency, with the storm expected to first hit Florida’s Big Bend in Taylor, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties.

The National Weather Service has warned of storm surges up to 20 feet in Apalachee Bay, describing them as “catastrophic and unsurvivable” for those in their path.

While Central Florida doesn’t lie in Helene’s direct path, it will still feel some impact from the storm. The region’s theme parks are preparing accordingly, with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort, and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort all closed today.

Disney has also called off tonight’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park, plus warned guests at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to bring in outside items.

A tornado watch has been issued for the area. As per Fox 35, the watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. today for Brevard, Lake, Levy, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Of course, all four Disney World theme parks, spread across Orange and Osceola, fall into this category. Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando, both located in Orange County, are also affected.

Alarming though it may sound, a tornado watch is the lesser of two tornado alerts (and isn’t entirely uncommon at Disney World). A tornado watch means that weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in the area, but no tornado has been spotted yet. It’s a precaution, signaling people to stay alert and be prepared for the possibility of severe weather.

A tornado warning, on the other hand, means that a tornado has been sighted or detected on radar. It’s a call to take immediate action and seek shelter because a tornado is either happening or about to occur in your area.

Disney World is expected to remain open today regardless, with Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom not closing for a hurricane since 2022. Yesterday the resort issued a statement, saying, “Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

It has, however, canceled a few other Disney park experiences. The following will be off-limits to guests today:

Savor the Savanna

Up Close with Rhinos

Walking with Giants

Wild Africa Trek

Miniature Golf

Guests can also expect some disruption to outdoor attractions.

Are you visiting Disney World today? Stay tuned for more updates on Hurricane Helene’s impact on park operations.