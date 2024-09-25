Hurricane Update: Busch Gardens Closing Tomorrow, All Guests Blocked

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is officially closing to all guests tomorrow.

Hurricane Helene is fast approaching Florida and is already being pegged as the strongest storm to hit the U.S. in a year. Thousands of Floridians have already been forced to flee as nearly the entire state braces for impact, with tropical alerts stretching across the region.

Right now, the storm is on track to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 major hurricane late Thursday. Unsurprisingly, the state’s theme parks are starting to update their operations accordingly. So far, both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have confirmed that they’ll shutter their respective water parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Volcano Bay).

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has also just confirmed its closure tomorrow (September 26).

A notice on its website reads: “Due to the projected path of Hurricane Helene, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be closed Thursday, September 26. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals & ambassadors during this time.”

The park – which boasts an Africa and Asia theme and is home to iconic roller coasters such as Iron Gwazi, Kumba, SheiKra, and Cheetah Hunt, and closed its iconic Scorpion roller coaster in August– is currently slated to reopen on Friday. Its neighboring water park, Adventure Island, will also close tomorrow and reopen on the same day.

All dated tickets for September 26 have automatically been extended through September 30, 2024. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay boasts a Weather-or-Not Assurance policy which allows for flexibility in these kinds of circumstances.

At the time of writing, Disney World still plans to open to the public. On its website, it states that officials are “closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and cast members.” Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom last closed for Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The resort is also typically flexible regarding hurricanes and refunds. If the National Hurricane Center issues a warning for the Orlando area—or a guest’s place of residence—within seven days of their arrival date, Disney is willing to issue refunds or modify dates.

Universal Orlando Resort is also monitoring the storm situation, while SeaWorld Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida are yet to confirm their plans. Stay tuned for more updates.

Will you be in Florida during Hurricane Helene?