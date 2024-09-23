Caution: Disney World Travelers Should Consider Delaying Their Visit This Week, Reschedule Your Vacation

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort this week might not be the best idea if you are looking to avoid a hurricane.

While Orlando was a great location to build a theme park empire thanks to the lack of snow and cold temperatures, allowing it to be open year-round, the negative thing about any spot in Florida is the possibility of thunder storms on a daily basis and hurricanes.

Orlando experiences an average of 117 rainy days per year, with the heaviest rainfall typically occurring from June to September during the peak summer season. However, rain showers can happen year-round due to the area’s humid and moist climate.

This is why many attractions at Walt Disney World Resort feature indoor areas and covered queues, allowing guests to enjoy the experiences without weather disruptions.

Even in the event that a strong hurricane hits Orlando this year, guests at Walt Disney World can feel confident in their safety. The park’s buildings, including Cinderella Castle, are designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes, and cast members are well-trained in ensuring guest safety.

Disney’s ability to manage hurricanes is so impressive that many locals choose to stay at a Disney Resort when a major storm is approaching. So, if you’re visiting during hurricane season, rest assured that staying at a Disney Resort hotel will offer both safety and comfort should severe weather affect Orlando during your trip.

That being said, a storm is headed for Florida this week, and it is predicted to become a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring two systems that have the potential to develop into tropical depressions or storms in the coming days. One of these systems is located in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, while the other is situated in the far eastern Atlantic.

“1am CDT Monday 23rd Sep Key Messages for system in NW Caribbean (#AL97). Watches or warnings could be required for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula or Western Cuba later today. Interests in the #Florida Panhandle & west Florida coast should monitor closely.…”

1am CDT Monday 23rd Sep Key Messages for system in NW Caribbean (#AL97). Watches or warnings could be required for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula or Western Cuba later today. Interests in the #Florida Panhandle & west Florida coast should monitor closely.… pic.twitter.com/mq2S9nokyN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2024

The Caribbean system, currently a broad area of low pressure, has been exhibiting increasing organization with showers and thunderstorms as it approaches Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Central America. According to NHC senior hurricane specialist Brad Reinhart, environmental conditions are favorable for further development of this system. It is likely to form into a tropical depression or storm within the next day or two as it moves northward across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

If this system intensifies, it could become Tropical Storm Helene. In the next several days, heavy rains are expected to impact portions of Central America, prompting the issuance of watches and warnings in those areas.

Later this week, the system is forecast to move generally northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This development has prompted the National Weather Service in Melbourne to closely monitor the situation and issue potential tropical cyclone advisories for the northern and northeastern Gulf Coast.

While it’s too early to accurately predict the system’s intensity and track, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall, tornadoes, and strong winds in Florida. Additionally, the Florida peninsula could experience more rainfall over the weekend following the system’s passage, as the ground may already be saturated.

Meanwhile, a second system in the far eastern Atlantic also has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. This tropical wave, located between the coast of west Africa and the Cape Verde Islands, is showing signs of organization with shower and thunderstorm activity.

The NHC forecasts a 20% chance of development for this system within the next two days and a 70% chance within the next seven days. If it develops, it could be named Isaac, as it is the next name on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season list.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak period for development occurring from mid-August to October, and this year was initially predicted to be explosive.

The last hurricane-turned-tropical storm by landfall happened at the end of August and was called Hurricane Debby. It did not affect Disney World operations in any way, but other surrounding theme parks like Busch Gardens Tampa Bay did shut down for a few days. It is likely that this may happen again due to the location of that theme park, and where the hurricane is predicted to hit.

While Disney will be equipped to handle the storm, it is likely that we will see many guests look to reschedule their trips to avoid the hurricane.

Would you visit Disney World if you knew a hurricane was on the way?