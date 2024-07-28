American Government Cautions Nation: Upcoming Disney Vacations Not Advised, Urges ‘Stay Home’

Hurricane season is never a fun one, but with Walt Disney World Resort being located in Florida, it is nearly impossible to avoid the storms and their wrath. While Disney World was built with protection from hurricanes in mind, the storms do tend to affect theme park operations, from shutting down a few rides while the storm is rolling through, to shutting down Disney World entirely.

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida in September 2022, was a particularly significant event for Disney World. The storm brought catastrophic damage to the state, and Disney World was not spared.

All four theme parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom – were forced to close their gates due to the impending storm. This was a rare and unprecedented event, highlighting the severity of the situation. The closure lasted for several days, causing significant disruption for guests who had planned their vacations around that time.

While the extent of damage to the theme parks themselves was relatively minimal, the surrounding area experienced substantial flooding and infrastructure damage. This impacted transportation, accommodations, and other support services for the resort. The closure represented a substantial financial loss for Disney, as the company relies heavily on the consistent operation of its theme parks.

Other notable closures include:

Hurricane Matthew in 2016: Disney World closed for two days (closed early on one, shut down the next) as a precaution.

Hurricane Irma in 2017: Similar to Matthew, the parks closed for two and a half days due to the approaching storm.

Hurricane Jeanne in 2004: This hurricane caused Disney World to close for at least one day of operation.

Hurricane Floyd in 1999: Disney World closed for a day and a half due to this Category 4 hurricane.

These are just a few examples of hurricane closures at Disney World, but it certainly does not make up the whole list.

Luckily, Cinderella Castle was built to withstand a category 5 hurricane, as were the Disney resorts. If a hurricane does hit, Disney cast members are well-prepped on what to do. Disney will bring food to guests if necessary, and oftentimes will set up activities, games, and character meet and greets in the lobby of the hotels so that guests can still feel the Disney magic, even if they can’t make it to the theme parks.

One of the most recent Disney “closures” came last year in Disneyland, when Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure closed down a little earlier than expected to prepare for Hurricane Hilary.

This year’s hurricane season seems even more dangerous than what we saw in 2023, however, with “explosive” being the word used to describe what it to come, and after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl just weeks ago, many are hoping for that not to be the case.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is projected to be exceptionally active, with forecasters anticipating a substantial increase in storm activity compared to historical averages.

The season is expected to produce between 20 and 25 named storms, of which 8 to 12 could intensify into hurricanes. Moreover, it is anticipated that four to six of these hurricanes will directly impact the United States coastline. This outlook stands in stark contrast to the typical season, which generally sees around 14 named storms.

The 2023 hurricane season, while active, did not reach the projected levels for 2024.

It produced 20 named storms and seven hurricanes, with only one, Hurricane Idalia, making landfall in the United States. Idalia struck the Big Bend region of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on August 30, causing significant storm surge and widespread flooding.

AccuWeather has characterized the upcoming season as “very active and potentially explosive,” citing multiple factors contributing to the heightened risk. A key metric for assessing hurricane season intensity, the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index, is projected to range between 175 and 225 for 2024. This significantly exceeds the historical average of 123 and surpasses the 2023 value of 145.6, which was already considered above normal.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring a developing weather system in the central Atlantic. There is a medium probability of this disturbance evolving into a tropical depression or storm in the coming days. The projected path of the system includes a broad area encompassing the northern Caribbean islands and potentially extending into the Florida peninsula later this week.

Model forecasts exhibit variability, with some indicating a potential eastward trajectory away from Florida and into the Atlantic, while others suggest a more direct path towards the Florida Keys and potentially the state’s west coast. Given the system’s uncertain development and projected track, residents throughout Florida should remain vigilant and monitor updates from the NHC.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt also shared new images that suggest “Debby’s” path of destruction could end up in Florida. The development odds have been bumped to 40%, but there is still no 100% guarantee.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Florida has now been included in one of several possibilities where a rainmaker or potential tropical system could go. Next name is #Debby. Here are my thoughts as of Sunday: 1. Odds for development have been bumped to 40%, but still not a 100% guarantee. 2.… pic.twitter.com/Apvp7LLggQ — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) July 28, 2024

If you are planning a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort in the next 7 to 10 days, keeping an eye out for storm updates will ensure that you are not caught off guard when you arrive. At the moment, there has been no talk of Disney World shutting down in any capacity due to the incoming storm, but that could change depending on the intensity of the storm when and if it does arrive.

The CDC has released a hurricane tips sheet and noted that when or if the hurricane does arrive, everyone should remain indoors until they are notified that the hurricane is over if it looks clear outside. That would be a rather tough instruction to follow for Disney guests, however, who spent a lot of money to be at the theme parks.

Have you ever visited Disney World during a major storm?