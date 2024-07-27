Tropical Storm System Detected off Atlantic Coast Could Strike Walt Disney World, Reports Confirm

A tropical disturbance is forming off the Atlantic coast, and experts are already analyzing the data, which indicates that this potential storm could strike Florida and head toward Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World Guests Should Be Advised and Remain Alert as Tropical Disturbance Could Form and Strike Next Week

The National Hurricane Center has identified a new area of interest in the tropical Atlantic, which could potentially develop as it moves toward Florida. According to the NHC, a region of disturbed weather is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave over the next several days. This sizeable tropical wave, which recently moved off the west coast of Africa, is projected to continue its westward movement.

New update from the hurricane center brings up the 7 day tropical potential to 30%- thanks to computer models continuing to show tropical formation by late next week… I'll be talking all about this on 'Coffee Talk' in just a few minutes… pic.twitter.com/nikZbVsJwL — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) July 27, 2024

New update from the hurricane center brings up the 7 day tropical potential to 30%- thanks to computer models continuing to show tropical formation by late next week… I’ll be talking all about this on ‘Coffee Talk’ in just a few minutes… – @EricBurrisWESH

However, this system’s exact path and development remain uncertain, as it is still too early to make definitive predictions. Meteorological models show varied outcomes; some indicate the possibility of a tropical formation near Florida next week, while others show no development. Meteorologists at WESH 2 First Warning closely monitor the system as it progresses westward.

As it moves across the tropics, the tropical system will encounter significant dry air and dust, which could potentially weaken or dismantle it entirely.

The 0z Euro Ensembles show the full slate of options – everyone should be watching. Don't latch onto a single solution at this point. #flwx #HurricaneSeason2024 pic.twitter.com/hQZxu7g7S5 — Florida Tropics (@FloridaTropics1) July 27, 2024

The 0z Euro Ensembles show the full slate of options – everyone should be watching. Don’t latch onto a single solution at this point. – @FloridaTropics1

Florida and Disney World guests planning vacations over the next seven to ten days should closely monitor the tropical disturbance identified by the National Hurricane Center. This potential weather system could impact travel plans and park operations if it develops into a significant storm. The disturbance in the tropical Atlantic is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave, potentially affecting Florida.

Case in point, the 6z GFS wants to visit everyone on the Florida gulf coast next weekend. Keep watching as things can and will change. #flwx #hurricaneseaon2024 pic.twitter.com/AiA2t1KKzM — Florida Tropics (@FloridaTropics1) July 27, 2024

Case in point, the 6z GFS wants to visit everyone on the Florida gulf coast next weekend. Keep watching as things can and will change. – @FloridaTropics1

While the exact path and development of this system remain uncertain, it is prudent for visitors to stay informed. The system will encounter dry air and dust as it moves across the tropics, which could weaken it, but the situation requires close observation. Meteorologists from WESH 2 First Warning are tracking the system and will provide timely updates.

Guests should follow these updates and be prepared for possible changes in weather conditions, which could affect outdoor activities at Disney World and other theme parks in the region. Staying informed will ensure visitors can adjust their plans and prioritize their safety.

Don’t Get Caught off Guard, Plan Ahead

Disney World guests can take several steps during their visit to prepare for potential hurricanes or tropical storms. First, staying informed is crucial. Regularly check updates from reliable sources such as the National Hurricane Center, local news, and weather services. The My Disney Experience app also provides notifications and updates about park operations and weather alerts.

Saturday AM NHC Tropical Update. Spot to watch up to 30%. https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H pic.twitter.com/qdou8RamyS — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) July 27, 2024

Saturday AM NHC Tropical Update. Spot to watch up to 30%. – @tropicalupdate on X

Another important step is packing essential items. Guests should include rain gear, extra clothing, snacks, water, and necessary medications. It’s wise to have portable chargers for electronic devices to ensure communication remains open in case of power outages.

In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, guests should follow instructions from Disney World staff and local authorities. This may include taking shelter in designated areas within the park or resort.

Disney World has comprehensive emergency protocols to ensure the safety of its guests, including evacuation plans if necessary. Guests should remain calm, stay indoors, and avoid venturing out until the storm has passed and it is deemed safe by authorities.