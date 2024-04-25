Violent Hurricane Season Begins Sooner, Disney World Guests Debriefed Ahead of Explosive Summer

Well, folks, it looks like the official 2024 Hurricane season is arriving sooner than expected, as the National Hurricane Center has detected its first disturbance, which might head to Walt Disney World Resort.

Tropical Disturbance Detected Ahead of Potential Busy Hurricane Season – What Walt Disney World Guests Should Know

FOX 35 Orlando reported this morning on the news of a headstart on the 2024 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a disturbance in the remote Atlantic Ocean, an occurrence strikingly early compared to the official commencement of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season by over a month.

Situated approximately 900 miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, a region synonymous with tropical cyclone formation, this area of low pressure is instigating intermittent showers and thunderstorms, as confirmed by the 4 p.m. update on Wednesday.

Forecasts suggest the system’s trajectory will veer southwestward at 10 to 15 mph speeds, encountering pockets of stronger upper-level winds as it progresses through Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, meteorologists do not anticipate further intensification of the disturbance.

The National Hurricane Center clarified that no additional “special” weather outlooks are scheduled for this system unless evolving conditions warrant an update.

4 pm EDT Apr. 24: We are monitoring an area of low pressure over the east-central Atlantic. The low is forecast to move into an area of stronger upper-level winds tonight and tomorrow, and additional development is not expected. More info at https://nhc.noaa.gov – @NHC_Atlantic

The emergence of this tropical disturbance follows closely on the heels of forecasts from weather researchers at Colorado State University, who anticipate an “extremely active” hurricane season ahead.

Factors contributing to this prognosis include record sea surface temperatures and the onset of La Nina conditions.

According to projections, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is poised to unleash 23 named storms, including 11 hurricanes, of which 5 are expected to reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher).

The official timeline for the Atlantic hurricane season spans from June 1 to November 30, with the first storm name lined up for use being Alberto.

What Does This Mean for WDW Guests? It’s Never Too Late to Prepare