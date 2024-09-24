Governor DeSantis Orders 90% of Florida on Emergency Lockdown, Impacting Hundreds of Disney Trips

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State-Wide emergency lockdown for over 90% of the state, including Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World Is Ready for Anything, Including Emergency Declarations

Walt Disney World Resort, located in the heart of Central Florida, remains on high alert as hurricane season enters its peak months. Known for its comprehensive safety protocols, Disney World is well-prepared for the potential impact of tropical storms and hurricanes, with the resort’s reputation as one of the safest places for guests to shelter during severe weather. Disney’s detailed storm preparedness plans include multiple communication layers with guests, cast members, and emergency services.

In the event of an approaching storm, Disney’s onsite hotels are equipped to provide secure accommodations with food, water, and entertainment. Additionally, essential services like medical staff remain available, and guests are informed with frequent updates from resort management. Each theme park at Disney World is designed with safety in mind, featuring sturdy construction and drainage systems to handle heavy rain and wind.

Depending on the storm’s intensity, outdoor attractions may be temporarily closed or suspended, and events adjusted to ensure guest safety. This preparedness is critical, as hurricane season typically reaches its most active period between mid-August and late October. According to the National Hurricane Center, September marks the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, with several disturbances currently being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean.

Governor DeSantis Orders Florida State-Wide State of Emergency Ahead of Major Storm

With storm activity ramping up, guests visiting Disney World during this time are encouraged to stay informed of weather conditions and remain flexible with travel plans. Despite the potential for hurricanes, many guests find comfort in Disney World’s well-practiced response plans, allowing them to enjoy their vacation with peace of mind even in uncertain weather conditions. Walt Disney World continues to monitor storm forecasts and will adjust operations as needed to prioritize the safety of all visitors and staff.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 of the state’s 67 counties as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine” advances toward the region. Initially affecting 41 counties, the emergency order was expanded on Tuesday to include 20 counties as storm conditions intensified.

Tropical Storm Helene has developed in the western Caribbean. It will likely become a hurricane tomorrow. It could be a major hurricane as it passes west of us on Thursday. Hurricane force gusts will be possible at our coast, but the Cat 3 winds will be well offshore for us. – @bn9weather on X

“There is a significant threat of storm surge, coastal flooding, erosion, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and damaging winds to the Florida Gulf Coast,” the order stated. With water tables and river levels still high due to the impact of Hurricane Debby, North and West-Central Florida are particularly vulnerable to additional rainfall, which is expected to cause significant flooding.

Counties now under the state of emergency include major Central Florida areas such as Orange and Osceola, home to Walt Disney World Resort, and coastal and inland regions. This widespread declaration allows state and local governments to coordinate emergency response efforts, streamline regulations, and allocate resources to address the incoming storm threat quickly. Each Disney park must adhere to this news, implementing strict guidelines set forth by The Walt Disney Company.

As the system strengthens, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches for parts of Mexico and Cuba. If sustained winds reach 39 mph, the storm will be named Tropical Storm Helene. Currently moving northwest at 9 mph, the system is expected to shift northward by Wednesday, increasing the urgency for residents to prepare for potential impact.

With hurricane season in full swing, Disney World remains vigilant and ready to implement its storm protocols as necessary. Guests are advised to monitor weather updates closely, as conditions can change rapidly. The resort’s well-practiced storm readiness plan ensures a secure environment for those vacationing during Florida’s unpredictable weather.