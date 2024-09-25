Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Hurricane Helene Forces Disney World to Suspend Operations at Several Resort Locations

More closures have been announced at Walt Disney World Resort ahead of Hurricane Helene.

A major storm is approaching, and naturally, these questions arise: Where is it headed, and will the state’s theme parks shut down?

Helene was upgraded to a hurricane on Wednesday morning, with the National Hurricane Center cautioning that it will quickly intensify into a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As of Wednesday, the highest likelihood of landfall is projected for the eastern Florida Panhandle, particularly the Big Bend area, on Thursday evening.

Forecasters have pointed out that Helene’s effects will be felt across the state. Although the storm is not currently on a direct course toward any of Florida’s theme parks, tourists and locals alike may be wondering if their theme park plans will be interrupted. Here’s an update on the status of each theme park and their hurricane policies.

Although forecasts don’t indicate the center of Helene will pass directly through Central Florida, the effects of the tropical system will be felt across the region.

The primary risks for Central Florida associated with Helene include heavy rainfall, possible flooding, gusty winds, and the chance of tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, tropical moisture is expected to increase in east Central Florida starting Wednesday as outer rain bands move northward, potentially causing flooding in low-lying and urban areas.

While the risk for severe weather on Wednesday is limited, expect some rain and possibly one or two storms that could generate a tornado.

As Helene approaches Florida and makes landfall near the Big Bend area, Central Florida may face more serious threats.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to extend several hundred miles from Helene’s center, with the NWS warning of possible wind gusts up to 60 mph in certain areas. Additionally, tornadoes embedded in rain bands are possible, especially on Thursday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for western Marion County. A tropical storm warning is in place for all of Central Florida, including:

  • Eastern Marion County
  • Volusia County
  • Lake County
  • Sumter County
  • Seminole County
  • Orange County
  • Osceola County
  • Polk County
  • Brevard County
  • Flagler County

Orlando Theme Park Shut Down Update

So far, Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed Volcano Bay, their water park, will be closed, but theme park operations will remain as scheduled.
As for theme park closures, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, while not in Orlando, has confirmed it will close which makes sense as it is located closer to the cone of the storm.

