Hurricane Helene Forces Disney World to Suspend Operations at Several Resort Locations

More closures have been announced at Walt Disney World Resort ahead of Hurricane Helene.

A major storm is approaching, and naturally, these questions arise: Where is it headed, and will the state’s theme parks shut down?

Helene was upgraded to a hurricane on Wednesday morning, with the National Hurricane Center cautioning that it will quickly intensify into a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As of Wednesday, the highest likelihood of landfall is projected for the eastern Florida Panhandle, particularly the Big Bend area, on Thursday evening.

Forecasters have pointed out that Helene’s effects will be felt across the state. Although the storm is not currently on a direct course toward any of Florida’s theme parks, tourists and locals alike may be wondering if their theme park plans will be interrupted. Here’s an update on the status of each theme park and their hurricane policies.