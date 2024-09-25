Hurricane Warning: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Sets Strict 6 p.m. Deadline for All Guests

Walt Disney World Resort has issued an urgent warning to all guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground ahead of Hurricane Helene.

Said to be the biggest storm to hit the U.S. this year, Hurricane Helene is fast approaching Florida. The storm was upgraded to a hurricane this morning and is currently projected to hit the eastern Florida Panhandle – specifically the Big Bend area – as a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday. Around 32 million people are currently under a flood watch, with the Florida Keys and most of Florida’s west coast under a storm surge warning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a State of Emergency, emphasizing during a press conference on Tuesday that “now is the time to make an emergency plan.”

and while Central Florida doesn’t directly sit in the storm’s path, several theme parks have announced precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their guests in light of the heavy rain, wind, and potential tornadoes expected in the area.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is set to close to all guests tomorrow (September 26), while Universal Orlando Resort is closing its water park, Volcano Bay. Walt Disney World Resort has said that it’s monitoring the situation and is closing its own water park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. It’s also canceled tomorrow night’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, instead extending the hours of Magic Kingdom Park to 8 p.m.

It’s been two years since Disney World last closed its parks and asked guests to hunker down with cast members in its hotels for a hurricane, and it fortunately doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen this time. However, the park is still taking extra precautions.

As per Kenny the Pirate, all guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground have received warning letters requesting their help in removing outside items ahead of Hurricane Helene’s arrival.

All Guests remove and stow outside items, including decor, and take in camper awnings. We ask for your assistance and cooperation in removing these items by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground is, by its very nature, more exposed than other Disney hotels, such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. At The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, guests can stay in decidedly non-hurricane-friendly tents and RVs.

In the past, Disney has evacuated guests from Fort Wilderness – which recently sold off its old cabins to make way for new, upgraded Disney Vacation Club cabins – during hurricanes and relocated them to other resorts. One guest took to TikTok to recount their experience in 2022 when their family was moved to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at no extra cost.

Stay tuned for more updates about Hurricane Helene’s impact on Florida’s theme parks.