Universal Issues Rapid Hurricane Statement as Gov. DeSantis Declares State of Emergency

Universal has given out its official statement on Hurricane Helene.

A state of emergency has been issued in Florida, with evacuations already in progress along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Helene gains strength. Residents in areas that may be affected by the storm have been advised to prepare for potential power outages lasting up to a week.

“Now is the time to make an emergency plan,” Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized during a press conference on Tuesday.

As the storm continues to develop, it has the potential to become the most powerful hurricane to strike the United States this season, and it may also be recorded as one of the fastest-forming storms in history. The Weather Channel reports that Helene is expected to reach hurricane status in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday.

President Joe Biden has been updated on the storm’s progress. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, White House spokesperson Jeremy Edwards noted that, “Federal resources and personnel are prepositioned, including generators, food, and water, along with search and rescue and power restoration teams.”

“At the direction of the President, FEMA has also deployed teams to Florida and Alabama to embed with local emergency response personnel to support their efforts, as needed,” Edwards continued. “We urge residents in the path of the storm to stay vigilant.”

Forecasts indicate that Helene will rapidly intensify, making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds exceeding 111 miles per hour, posing a significant threat to Florida residents.

“Damaging hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the coast of the Florida Big Bend, where a Hurricane Warning is now in effect,” the National Hurricane Center stated in its 5 p.m. ET bulletin on Tuesday. “Preparations to protect life and property should be complete by early Thursday.”

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to cover 61 counties in anticipation of the storm. Helene is projected to make landfall near the Big Bend area of the Florida panhandle, although its path may change in the coming days.

In addition to high winds, the storm threatens millions of Gulf Coast residents with up to 12 inches of rainfall and the possibility of tornadoes. Before moving into the Gulf of Mexico, Helene is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the western Caribbean, which could lead to mudslides and flooding across western Cuba. The system also presents a risk of inland flooding in several U.S. states.

“Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of Florida, the Southeast, southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley Wednesday through Friday,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

A hurricane en route to Orlando also means that thousands of vacationers are worried about what it will mean for their magical trips to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

During the previous hurricane, which turned into a tropical storm, Hurricane Debby, Universal Orlando Resort closed an hour earlier for one day, but overall, operations were not heavily affected.

Right now, it seems Universal is not expecting any operational issues.

Universal Orlando Resort shared their official statement on X.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort: “As of right now, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us on our social channels or check our website for details.”

Universal has also linked its severe weather policy, which you can read below:

“While an incredible vacation awaits at Universal Orlando Resort™, unfortunately we can’t make guarantees about the weather, but your travel plans can still be stress-free. In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed. If you have purchased airline tickets as part of your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations package, you may still be subject to cancellation and change fees assessed by those airlines. If you have purchased Universal Orlando products and services through third-party suppliers, travel agents or tour operators please contact them directly for information regarding their cancellation or change policies and procedures. The policy does not apply to certain special events, dining experiences or group related bookings. We want you to feel safe and will work with you directly to best accommodate your needs. If you have additional questions or need to change or cancel your travel plans, please contact a member of our Guest Contact Center team by calling 800-711-0080.”

At the moment, Walt Disney World Resort has not sent out any statement regarding the impending storm.

Hurricane Helene’s Pathway

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida by late Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are currently near 45 mph.

The Tampa Bay region is particularly vulnerable to storm surge, and experts warn of potential flooding problems in the area. Residents from Louisiana to Key West, Florida, are advised to prepare for the storm.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings for parts of Mexico and Cuba as the storm intensifies over the unusually warm Gulf of Mexico.

Although the storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland across the Southeast, heavy rainfall and wind gusts will continue to impact the region.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has advised residents to be prepared for potential flooding, as the ground may already be saturated from previous rainfall.

Will you be in Orlando during the storm this week?