URGENT ALERT: Tornado Watch Threatens Walt Disney World Resort

Weather alert for all Walt Disney World Resort guests!

Weather Update – Walt Disney World Now Under Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch encompassing several Central Florida counties, including the areas housing Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. The watch extends to Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia Counties and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. While Universal Orlando Resort is in Orange County, Walt Disney World Resort spans Orange and Osceola Counties. Every Disney Park of the Walt Disney Company in Orlando is affected by this Tornado Watch.

#WATCH: As a confirmed large damaging tornado passes through as strong storms are passing through part of Florida this afternoon #StAugustine #Florida

This afternoon, strong to severe storms are currently passing through the Florida area. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville Florida issued a TDS warning, indicating a life-threatening tornado warning due to a Tornadic Debris Signature, which suggests that a damaging tornado is on the ground. Footage captured by a Florida resident shows the large confirmed damaging tornado passing through or near the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, causing damage to homes, trees, and other property. So far, no injuries have been reported.

@rawsalerts on X

In addition to the Central Florida region, the NWS has also issued tornado watches for coastal areas and counties in North Florida.

A tornado watch signifies that conditions are conducive to tornado formation, although the occurrence of tornadoes is not inevitable. Residents and visitors in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and prepared to take swift action should a tornado develop.

How WDW Guests Should Prepare and Remain Alert While Under the Tornado Watch

In response to the tornado watch issued for Central Florida, including the vicinity of Walt Disney World Resort, guests should prioritize their safety and take appropriate precautions. Here’s how Disney World guests can handle the situation.

Keep abreast of the latest weather updates and advisories provided by local authorities, the National Weather Service, and Walt Disney World Resort officials. Stay tuned to weather forecasts via reputable sources such as weather apps, news channels, or official Disney communication channels.

Familiarize yourself with the safety procedures and evacuation protocols provided by Walt Disney World Resort in the event of severe weather. Ensure that all members of your party know the emergency procedures and where to seek shelter if necessary.

Develop a contingency plan with your travel companions, outlining what actions to take in the event of a tornado warning or severe weather alert. Identify safe locations within the resort where you can take shelter, such as designated storm shelters, indoor facilities, or reinforced structures.

Remain vigilant and attentive to changing weather conditions during your WDW Resort visit. Watch the sky for signs of impending severe weather, including dark clouds, strong winds, and lightning activity. If you observe any concerning weather patterns, take proactive measures to ensure your safety.

Keep your mobile devices charged and accessible so you can receive emergency alerts and updates from WDW Resort officials. Stay connected with family members and travel companions to effectively coordinate your response to the weather situation.

By staying informed, prepared, and proactive, Disney World guests can effectively handle the news of a tornado watch and prioritize their safety during their visit to the resort.

