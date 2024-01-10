What It’s Like to Shelter at Disney World During a Tornado

In a recent twist of events at Walt Disney World Resort, visitors encountered an unexpected adventure earlier this week.

Elizabeth Foster (@dizneywitlizzy on TikTok), one guest enjoying Disney’s Hollywood Studios on January 9, shared her experience with Inside the Magic.

“We knew it was about to rain in the parks, but we weren’t scared to get wet,” she said, “but we had no idea how bad the weather had gotten after we got in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.”

As they braved the uncertain weather, the group made their way to the popular Star Wars attraction, which typically boasts a lengthy wait time. However, on this particular day, the line was surprisingly short, offering a mere 25 to 30 minute-wait, an opportunity they couldn’t pass up. For reference, in the past few weeks, Rise of the Resistance was seeing wait times consistently over 100 minutes, and in some cases much longer.

Foster and her friends eagerly made it through all of the attraction’s pre-shows, with only one left before they would board the ride vehicles. However, during the last interrogation-style pre-show, one of her friends, a realtor, couldn’t resist answering an important work call.

“She’s a realtor, so work never stops,” Foster explained. The cast member overseeing the pre-show playfully teased her, pretending to talk on a wall phone, prompting laughter from the group. However, their amusement was short-lived when the cast member abruptly shifted from humor to concern.

Disney announced that the ride was down for technical difficulties, Foster said. Following this news, another came over the intercom: “Please remain in a sheltered area due to tornadoes detected in the area.”

Foster said that the group had been completely unaware of the intensifying weather conditions outside because they were in the line queues, so there was some initial shock and panic among guests. However, the cast members, who had been maintaining their stern personas, finally broke character to offer comfort and assistance.

“They even took multiple people to the bathroom, which was really neat,” she said, giving her a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the ride’s inner workings.

During their time in the sheltered area, Foster struck up a conversation with one of the cast members, who revealed an interesting detail about the attraction’s storytelling.

“There are ‘good’ First Order members and ‘bad’ ones, I guess, which is how they treat people,” the cast member shared with her.

As they waited for approximately an hour, Foster and her group shared a mix of emotions, from excitement to fear and the unexpected camaraderie that arises during unusual experiences. When the all-clear signal finally sounded, indicating the end of the tornado warning, they left the ride with a newfound appreciation for Disney’s dedication to guest safety and a tale they would be recounting for years to come.

Foster and her friends’ visit to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may not have gone as planned, but it had become an unforgettable Disney story, woven with unexpected twists and the professionalism of the cast members who turned a stormy day into a memorable adventure.

Of course, Disney’s Hollywood Studios wasn’t the only place affected by the storm. A Disney World guest visiting EPCOT shared that they had received the tornado warning on their phone while riding the beloved attraction Living with the Land. What’s ironic about this particular video is the fact that it’s happening at the exact time that you enter the room where the storm takes place on the ride.

X (formerly Twitter) user @mirandaiiisms shared the video on the social media platform.

Disney Cast Members have been expertly trained to handle situations like this as they arise. When a weather emergency like this unfolds, it’s important to listen to the directions of cast members.

Have you ever had an experience like this at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!