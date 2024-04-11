Emergency Alert Sent: All Disney Guests Notified of Impeding Weather Danger

If you are planning on going to Walt Disney World today, be aware that there is a Tornado watch that has consumed the Orlando area.

Disney World is often magical, but weather is one thing that Mickey Mouse cannot control. In Florida, the most common “bad” weather that guests can expect to encounter is often a rain storm. Florida is one of the rainiest places in America, and Orlando summers are known to have rain every single day. While these storms can seem rather intense in the moment, they often only last for up to an hour, and then the skies clear up.

When it comes to intense weather that can be more dangerous, hurricanes are the most common worry. With Florida being located on the coast, the state is prone to hurricanes. Luckily, Orlando is located inland, which means that the severity is often less than what you might expect if you were visiting a city along the water. Disney World is set up for hurricanes, with all of their hotels being able to withstand a category 5 hurricane, as well as Cinderella Castle — so even if you are stuck in Disney during a hurricane, fret not, as you are in one of the safest and most prepared places one could be if they were stuck in a hurricane!

Today, however, hurricanes are not a worry, but a Tornado watch has been put in effect.

Weather expert Eric Burris first shared that there was going to be a severe windstorm in the Orlando area today.

Heads up friends, as our storm system approaches things are going to be straight up windy today. Wind advisories posted for all of Central Florida.

Now, however, any guests staying on or near Walt Disney World Resort property have been notified via their weather app that we are in a Tornado watch.

WESH 2 News meteorologists “have declared Thursday a First Warning Weather Day as strong to severe weather is forecast to arrive and a tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Florida.”

In addition to the tornadoes, hail and wind gusts up to 70mph are possible. The Tornado watch will be active until 3:00 p.m. today.

Just a week ago, the Walt Disney World area was under a Tornado warning as well, with strong wind guests blazing in. This actually caused The Orlando International Airport to issue a ground stop, delaying hundreds of flights, and canceling dozens more. Today, there are hundreds of other flights also affected from the weather, so if you are flying in or out of the state today, be sure to double-check your flight status before heading to the airport. There truly is nothing worse than getting to the airport to find out your flight has a significant delay, when you could have hung out longer at EPCOT or Disney Springs.

In terms of operations being affected at Disney today, everything is operating as per usual, even Typhoon Lagoon! The only ride that will certainly be down for the day, and currently is closed, is Aerophile – The World Leader in Balloon Flight. When things get too windy, that hot air balloon offering at Disney Springs will shut down for safety.

The other coasters and dark ride attractions at Disney will still be operational, but as storms roll in later in the day, some of the outdoor attractions like Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will close down if thunder and lighting is present.

