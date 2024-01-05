Disney and Universal Guests May Face Imminent Tornado Risk

Disney and Universal guests, take note – Central Florida is at risk of incoming severe weather next week.

Long-range weather forecasts from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center have suggested that there’s a chance of intense storms and even tornadoes hitting the Sunshine State on Saturday (January 6) and, to a greater degree, Tuesday (January 9).

The forecast currently reads: “Low-level shear appears strong enough for updraft rotation and a tornado threat…Very strong wind fields overall should also support a threat for severe/damaging winds as convection spreads eastward along/ahead of the front Tuesday.”

Paul Dellegatto, chief meteorologist at FOX13 in Tampa, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the “definite threat” of severe weather and tornadoes on Tuesday. However, he also clarified that “this is still a ways out, and the forecast will need to be adjusted.”

It is rare for #Florida to be highlighed in the long rang severe weather outlook discussion from @NWSSPC. But it is an El Nino winter, and there is a definite threat of severe weather including tornadoes on Tuesday. This is still a ways out, and the forecast will need to be adjusted, but there are multiple threats of severe weather on the way. One Saturday, and perhaps a more significant threat Tuesday. We will keep you posted.

Florida is no stranger to thunderstorms – or tornadoes. In fact, the state technically has the most tornadoes per unit area in the entire United States. However, its twisters rarely reach the strength of those found throughout Tornado Alley, typically having an intensity of EF0 or EF1 intensity.

What Happens When Florida Theme Parks Are Hit by Severe Weather?

Fortunately, Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and other theme parks in Central Florida are well-versed in protecting guests from storms and other forms of severe weather, including tornadoes. Lightning and heavy rain will often lead to the temporary closure of outdoor attractions – such as Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Jungle Cruise, and Universal’s Incredible Hulk Coaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure – until the storm has passed.

If a situation is serious, rest assured that both resorts have multiple levels of evacuation protocols. This could range from sheltering in place within the parks themselves, being evacuated from the park, or even closing the park down ahead of time.

Stay tuned for further updates on severe weather impacting Florida’s theme parks.

