Disneyland Guests Immediately Evacuated From Theme Park

A Disneyland guest captured on the video the moment they were evacuated from the park following Tropical Storm Hilary.
Disneyland Resort and Tropical Storm Hilary
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in southern California, and the area was met with high winds, record rainfall, and flooding that required widespread evacuations in some parts of the state. Disneyland Resort remained open throughout the ordeal as the storm passed but shut down for only a few hours following an official statement from the Resort on social media. The storm pushed through the state, leaving many residents stranded and heavily impacted. Although the storm did not leave any significant damage, some portions of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park were flooded. Guests left the parks hoping to beat the storm in their resorts.
Guest Records Moment Evacuation Takes Place
TikTok is this excellent platform where folks show off their dance skills, enjoy lip-syncing, and chat about their favorite spots on Earth. Take the incredible Walt Disney World Resort, for example. But, here’s the twist – there are also those videos where tensions rise among visitors or spill about not-so-awesome experiences they’ve had at popular places like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and Disneyland California. One such video from this social media platform is from a user who recorded the moment they were evacuated from the park following the news of Tropical Storm Hilary hitting the area.
I was really trying to have the whole Disneylnd in the rain experience, but the universe had other plans 🙃 #pov #disneyland #hurricanehillary #disneycaliforniaadventure #evacuatedfromatornado
In the video above, you can hear the evacuation sirens blaring in the background as guests are seen exiting the park. The user who recorded the footage tries their best to show us what this type of evacuation looks like for guests who experience a hurricane, tropical storm, or inclement weather. Although nothing else really happens in the video, it’s still something you don’t get to see daily, especially in a place like Disneyland Resort.
