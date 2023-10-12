Walt Disney World Now Under Severe Tornado Advisory

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Walt Disney World Resort is now under a lengthy tornado advisor that will last through the day. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World Now Under Possible Tornado Threats

Yesterday, a severe weather warning was issued for parts of Central Florida that include Orlando, which is the location of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. The extreme weather watch was due to last through the day into the late evening and early morning hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the warnings early enough to inform guests and individuals so that plans could be made accordingly.

The National Weather Service of Melbourne has issued a series of Tornado watches and advisories for the Walt Disney World (WDW) and Universal Studios areas.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 3 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8Y7AguYNQN — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) October 12, 2023

According to the NWS, a few tornadoes are expected to impact the area from now through 3 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). Folks can also expect isolated hail up to quarter size to potentially strike the region over the next 4 to 5 hours. Winds are expected to pick up and reach 70 miles per hour.

Star Alert, Be Advised, Seek Safety if Needed

Be advised and plan to remain safe and vigilant throughout this severe weather advisory. Before embarking on your journey, keeping a close eye on the weather forecast for the Orlando, Florida, region is paramount. Stay informed by utilizing various weather apps and websites, and be attentive to any issued severe weather alerts or advisories.

While enjoying your time within the park, staying apprised of the prevailing weather conditions is crucial. Disney consistently delivers weather updates throughout the park premises and resort hotels. Remain vigilant by attending to announcements and referring to pertinent signage for the most up-to-date information.

Take the time to acquaint yourself with Disney’s established evacuation protocols in the event of hurricanes or other severe weather circumstances. Disney has a comprehensive framework to ensure all its guests’ safety and well-being.

WDW Is Prepared for Severe Weather Like Tornadoes

Amid these tornado warnings and watches, it’s crucial to remember that Disney World remains an enchanting and one of the most secure destinations for you and your loved ones. Every Disney park boasts its distinct and magical experiences. From Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, each offers secure havens for guests in the face of adverse weather conditions. Each Disney World park has the necessary guidelines and information to ensure your and your family’s safety.

Disney Springs (formerly Downtown Disney) is another location that provides secure areas for guests to take refuge during adverse weather conditions. The Walt Disney Company has prioritized safety in the construction of its parks, including this Disney Resort. Onsite hotels like the Grand Floridian Resort have comprehensive safety plans to address potential hazards like tornadoes. Places like this usually have a program to ensure your safety. Disney’s parks are skillfully designed to ensure that the magical Disney experience remains intact even in severe weather, like during peak seasons, which is happening right now. Stay safe and remain alert.

Watch for the crowds and remain in the Disney parks if possible, as those locations will likely have cast members who will guide you to a safe place should a tornado touch down in the area. If your day is interrupted, your WDW ticket will likely be valid for another time and day. Make sure to keep your Walt Disney World tickets if a tornado does affect your vacation time while visiting Orlando during the peak inclement weather season.