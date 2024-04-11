Hundreds of Disney Guests Stranded at Orlando Airport as ‘Significant Threat to Property or Life’ Alert Issued

Walt Disney World Resort guests traveling today to or from Orlando International Airport are now on high alert for dangerous weather that can threaten life or property as Tornados touch down across the state. Here’s the latest.

Disney World Guests Left Stranded as Hundreds of Flights Delayed, Canceled Over ‘Life-Threatening’ Weather

Anticipate a line of formidable weather systems traversing through Orlando this afternoon, poised to bring thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and the looming threat of destructive wind gusts exceeding 60 mph.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for Northern Central Florida, highlighting the potential for tornadoes and significant hail. Ahead of the impending storm, brace for windy conditions with winds intensifying up to 40 mph.

Projections indicate a worsening weather outlook between 2 and 5 p.m., as the storm system infringes upon the region. According to the latest updates from NWS Melbourne, Central Florida faces a slight risk of severe weather from early afternoon into the evening, with the highest risk concentrated along and north of I-4.

Orlando International Airport Dealing with Multiple Setbacks

The impact of the current windy conditions extends to Orlando International Airport, where travelers may encounter increased delays as the severe weather progresses through the region. As of 9:15 a.m. this morning, the airport has already recorded 272 flight delays and 22 cancellations.

Passengers planning to travel through Orlando International Airport today are advised to monitor their flight status closely for potential delays or cancellations. Additionally, it is advisable to pack rain gear and spare clothing to prepare for inclement weather. Carrying an extra pair of shoes is also recommended.

Furthermore, travelers should anticipate cooler temperatures this evening as a cold front approaches. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s and 60s, so those venturing out later in the day may wish to bring a light jacket for added comfort and warmth.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, a Tornado Warning is currently in effect for Flagler County until 1:15 p.m. and Volusia County until 1 p.m. This urgent warning indicates that a tornado is imminent, requiring immediate action to seek safe shelter.

A Tornado Watch has also been issued until 3 p.m. for Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Dixie, Marion, Volusia, Lake, and Sumter counties. This watch signifies that conditions are conducive to the formation of tornadoes, necessitating heightened awareness and preparedness.

Furthermore, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Volusia County and Sumter County, highlighting the potential for severe thunderstorms to produce damaging winds, hail, and other hazardous conditions.

As you prepare for your visit to Disney World, it’s crucial to prioritize your safety by staying informed about weather conditions. Keep a close eye on weather forecasts and updates before and during your trip. Utilize weather apps, follow local news channels, and pay attention to alerts from Disney World officials to stay informed about any potential severe weather conditions that may affect your visit.

Before heading to the theme park, take the time to check for any advisories or warnings issued by Disney World regarding severe weather. It’s essential to have a backup plan in place if adverse weather conditions impact outdoor attractions or activities. Consider packing critical items such as rain gear (ponchos, umbrellas), extra clothing, and sturdy shoes to stay comfortable and prepared for any unexpected changes in the weather.

During your time at Disney World, pay close attention to announcements and instructions from Disney World staff. If severe weather strikes, follow their guidance regarding safety procedures and evacuation protocols to ensure your well-being and those around you. By staying informed and prepared, you can help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience during your visit to Disney World.