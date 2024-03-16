Massive Florida Airport Sends Out Dire Warning to All Disney World Guests

Orlando International Airport will not be easy to navigate over the next few weeks, especially today, thanks to a new, dire warning sent out to those traveling to and from Walt Disney World Resort. Here’s everything you need to know to remain on time for your upcoming Spring Break vacation to Central Florida.

Orlando International Airport Sends Out Dire Warning to Travelers, Including Disney World Guests

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has issued a warning anticipating a hectic spring break season, extending until April 7, 2024, with an estimated 7.6 million passengers expected to pass through its terminals. Terminal C, Terminal A, and Terminal B will all have high traffic throughout today and during spring break. The Orlando Airport has been advised by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority about the impending crowds arriving to MCO airport today through April 1. Airlines like Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines all have plans in place for this type of crowd surge.

This projection marks an 11% increase from the previous spring break period, making it poised to be the busiest spring break on record. With the influx of travelers, airport officials advise passengers to plan accordingly, recommending early arrival to allow ample time for security screening and navigation to their respective gates.

It's another busy #SpringBreak weekend! For smooth travels, follow the 3-2-1 travel rule:

3⃣ Be at the ticket counter at least 3 hours before your flight

2⃣ Be at security 2 hours prior to departure time

1⃣ Be at the gate 1 hour prior to departure time pic.twitter.com/Baoqkm4TkI — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) March 15, 2024

Moreover, passengers must prepare for potentially lengthy wait times at security checkpoints. As the spring break season unfolds, theme parks are already experiencing heightened activity, with increased crowds and extended wait times evident. Orlando International Airport is similarly bustling, with airlines warning passengers about the heightened traffic and potential delays.

Guests reported on social media platforms such as X, formally Twitter, on the matters at hand and how their flights were delayed thanks to the news of Spring Break crowds overwhelming MCO. Guests were receiving updates concerning their scheduled flight departure from Orlando International Airport (MCO), warning about expected crowds at the airport.

You may need extra time at #MCO @MCO – @TSA lines are always long. #SpringBreak just makes them even longer. @Stiles_Dub on X (Twitter)

The notification, transmitted through the airline’s mobile app and via text message, emphasized the likelihood of extended TSA lines and advised passengers to arrive ahead of schedule. Specifically, the message underscored that the ticket counter opens two hours before their flight departure time, stressing the significance of early arrival.

In alignment with guidance provided on the MCO website, passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport no less than three hours before their scheduled flight during this busy period. To facilitate planning, travelers can monitor security wait times through the MCO website or by utilizing the features available on the airline’s app. With heightened activity expected at the airport, adhering to these recommendations will help ensure a smooth travel experience amidst the bustling spring break season.

Arriving on time for a flight when traveling to Walt Disney World Resort during Spring Break, one of the busiest times of the year is crucial for ensuring a smooth and stress-free vacation experience. With the surge in visitor numbers during this peak period, airports, including Orlando International Airport (MCO), experience heightened congestion, longer security lines, and increased wait times at check-in counters.

Arriving promptly allows travelers to navigate through these anticipated crowds more efficiently, minimizing the risk of missing their flight due to unexpected delays. Moreover, arriving early provides ample time to check in, pass through security, and navigate the departure gate without feeling rushed or stressed. This ensures that travelers can board their flight comfortably and with peace of mind, kicking off their Disney vacation on the right foot.

Additionally, arriving on time enables travelers to maximize their time at the resort, allowing for early check-in at hotels, timely transportation to Disney parks, and the opportunity to start enjoying the magical experiences that await without unnecessary delays. Overall, punctuality when traveling to Walt Disney World Resort during Spring Break is critical to optimizing the vacation experience and avoiding potential disruptions that could detract from the enjoyment of the trip.