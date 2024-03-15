Airline Ceases All Operations Effective Immediately, Hundreds of Disney World Guests Affected

An airline has filed for bankruptcy, leading to hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests having to reevaluate their plans to fly from their country to Orlando International Airport.

Canada’s Lynx Air Files Bankruptcy, Ceases All Operations – Disney World Guests Affected

In accordance with our dedication to providing travelers with timely information, we have a significant update for our Canadian visitors flying to Disney World. According to an article from Reuters, Canada’s own Lynx Air has filed for bankruptcy and ceased all operations.

According to a statement released on Thursday, February 22, Canadian budget airline Lynx Air has announced its filing for court protection from creditors, with plans to halt operations by February 26. The decision comes amid mounting challenges, including escalating operating costs, surging fuel prices, and airport charges.

Despite considerable efforts to manage costs, pursue potential sales or mergers, and drive business growth, Lynx Air has deemed the obstacles insurmountable. The Calgary-based airline commenced operations in April 2022 and confirmed that flights will continue until 12:01 a.m. MT (2:01 a.m. ET) on February 26, several weeks ago.

Lynx Airlines commenced operations in 2022 and initiated flights between Toronto and Orlando International Airport in January 2023.

While the airline pledges to maintain most of its scheduled flights over the weekend of January 26, some services encountered cancellations. Passengers impacted by the changes were promptly notified via email.

Furthermore, Lynx Air has clarified that it cannot provide assistance with refunds or accommodations for affected travelers. Passengers seeking refunds are advised to contact their credit card provider directly to facilitate the refund process.