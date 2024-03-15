Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Airline Ceases All Operations Effective Immediately, Hundreds of Disney World Guests Affected

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres 1 Comment
Canada's Lynx Air airline with the Magic Kingdom castle and crowds in the background.

Credit: Inside The Magic

An airline has filed for bankruptcy, leading to hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests having to reevaluate their plans to fly from their country to Orlando International Airport.

A Boing 738 from Canada's lynx air airline.
Credit: Canada Lynx Air

Canada’s Lynx Air Files Bankruptcy, Ceases All Operations – Disney World Guests Affected

In accordance with our dedication to providing travelers with timely information, we have a significant update for our Canadian visitors flying to Disney World. According to an article from Reuters, Canada’s own Lynx Air has filed for bankruptcy and ceased all operations.

According to a statement released on Thursday, February 22, Canadian budget airline Lynx Air has announced its filing for court protection from creditors, with plans to halt operations by February 26. The decision comes amid mounting challenges, including escalating operating costs, surging fuel prices, and airport charges.

Despite considerable efforts to manage costs, pursue potential sales or mergers, and drive business growth, Lynx Air has deemed the obstacles insurmountable. The Calgary-based airline commenced operations in April 2022 and confirmed that flights will continue until 12:01 a.m. MT (2:01 a.m. ET) on February 26, several weeks ago.

The entrance sign to Walt Disney World.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Lynx Airlines commenced operations in 2022 and initiated flights between Toronto and Orlando International Airport in January 2023.

While the airline pledges to maintain most of its scheduled flights over the weekend of January 26, some services encountered cancellations. Passengers impacted by the changes were promptly notified via email.

Furthermore, Lynx Air has clarified that it cannot provide assistance with refunds or accommodations for affected travelers. Passengers seeking refunds are advised to contact their credit card provider directly to facilitate the refund process.

Large crowds inside of a terminal at Orlando International Airport.
Credit: Orlando International Airport

The cessation of operations by Lynx Airlines and the potential cancellation of flights may significantly impact Canadian guests traveling to Disney World. Since Lynx Airlines serves routes between Toronto and Orlando International Airport, Canadian visitors relying on this airline to access Disney World may encounter difficulties securing alternative travel arrangements.

Affected passengers are advised to proactively seek alternative transportation options and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans. Additionally, travelers should stay updated on flight developments and be prepared for potential disruptions or cancellations.

Given the uncertainty surrounding flight availability and the airline’s inability to provide refunds or assistance with accommodations, affected guests may face challenges in rearranging their travel itineraries. Therefore, Canadian Disney World guests should exercise caution and explore alternative travel options promptly to mitigate potential disruptions to their vacation plans. Lynx Air Disney World guests must find other means of flying into MCO for their vacation plans this year.

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:DisneyDisney GuestsOrlando International AirportWalt Disney WorldWDW

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

View Comment (1)