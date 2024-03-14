Emergency Update: Multiple Aircraft Failures Leave Millions Traveling to Disney at Risk

Traveling to Walt Disney World might be a little more dangerous than you anticipated if you are flying on this plane.

Today, a Boeing flight encountered a ‘technical problem,’ resulting in injuries to approximately 50 individuals. The incident unfolded when an American Airlines flight departed from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and was compelled to conduct an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) due to a potential mechanical issue reported by the pilot.

Flight AA 345 successfully landed at LAX around 8:45 p.m. without any reported injuries to passengers or crew members. The aircraft, identified as a Boeing 777, safely taxied on the runway upon landing, allowing passengers to disembark, according to a statement from an American Airlines spokesperson provided to KTLA 5.

Although the pilot attributed the emergency to a “possible mechanical issue,” the exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.

As reported by Pop Base (@PopBase) this is the sixth safety issue eith the Boeing aircrafts that has been listed over the past ten days.

An American Airlines Boeing 777 carrying 249 people was forced to make an emergency landing in LA tonight due to a “possible mechanical problem.” This marks the sixth safety incident involving a Boeing aircraft reported in the past 10 days.

Before this, a Boeing 777-300 operated by United Airlines experienced a fuel leak midair, prompting an emergency landing on Monday. This incident represents the fifth reported by the airline in just over a week.

United Airlines Flight 830 embarked on a 14-hour trip from Sydney to San Francisco. However, approximately two hours into the flight, the aircraft had to be rerouted due to a “maintenance issue,” as reported by ABC 7.

On March 4, a Boeing 737 had to perform an emergency landing in Texas shortly after takeoff when flames erupted from one of its jet engines.

“Shocking video shows the bright orange sparks shooting several feet out from beneath the left wing of the airplane, just inches away from the passenger windows. The intense flames were so hot that they appeared almost white against the night sky,” New York Post reported.

“Hey ladies and gentlemen, we realized something happened outside,” a crew member trepidatiously said over the intercom before the short video cut out.

United Airlines Flight 1118 immediately returned just before 7 p.m. to George H. Bush Intercontinental Houston Airport, where it had taken off just minutes before. The aircraft was just “about 15 minutes” into its two-hour journey to Fort Myers, Florida, when the incident unfolded. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the frightening event.

Just days ago, The New York Times shared that “the F.A.A. conducted 89 product audits, a type of review that looks at aspects of the production process. The plane maker passed 56 of the audits and failed 33 of them, with a total of 97 instances of alleged noncompliance, according to the presentation,” which is not a good look for the aircraft.

The Boeing 737 is the most common commercial passenger aircraft in the world. Over 10,000 examples of it have been produced, and some airlines, like Alaska, Ryanair, and Southwest use it exclusively — meaning it is heavily used for guests traveling in and out of Walt Disney World. While visiting the Disney parks meant to be a very safe experience, and Orlando International Airport does its best to get passengers in and out on time, these recent faulty issues with the Boeing aircraft could lead some guests to question if Mickey Mouse and a churro in Magic Kingdom is worth it.

This month alone, over 7 million guests are expected to arrive in Orlando, with well over 55 million throughout the year, according to MCO.

Of course, the flights operate without issues more times than not, however, these recent strings of technical issues have been placed far too close together.

Would you feel safe traveling to Disney World or anywhere on a Boeing aircraft?