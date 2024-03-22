Disney (Sadly) Brings Back Unpopular Ride Feature, Effective Immediately

Disney has reintroduced the wildly unpopular 3D to one theme park ride this week.

Earlier this month, Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy (AKA Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure) scrapped all 3D elements of the attraction so it could conduct regular maintenance on its projection systems.

Related: Obscene Guest Ruins Iconic Ride at Disney World

Typically, guests collect 3D glasses while boarding the trackless ride. This helps immerse riders in the world of Ratatouille (2007) by emphasizing the larger-than-life graphics that make you feel like you’re the size of a rat, just like Remy himself.

Immersive though it may be, this 3D has proven increasingly unpopular throughout the years. Like all 3D attractions, the graphics have become increasingly blurry (and headache-inducing) since the ride debuted at Walt Disney Studios Park in 2014. For a certain portion of guests, the ride is one of the worst perpetrators of motion sickness.

Related: Disney World Ride Will Not “Return to Normal,” Closed Indefinitely

Attractions at other theme parks – such as Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Islands of Adventure – have recently dropped 3D for good. Previously, Universal Studios Hollywood axed 3D on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and there were rumors that Universal Orlando Resort was considering doing the same for Harry Potter and the Escape From Gringotts.

However, don’t expect Disneyland Paris to say bye-bye to 3D any time soon. According to DLP Report, the resort has reintroduced 3D to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure as of this week.

🔧 3D has returned to Ratatouille after a routine refurbishment of the projection systems.

🔧 3D has returned to Ratatouille after a routine refurbishment of the projection systems: pic.twitter.com/CAtEqJnI1y — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 21, 2024

Disney regularly refurbishes the projection systems of its attractions to try and avoid their aforementioned headache-inducing qualities.

When it comes to the likes of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure – which also launched with 3D when it opened at the France Pavilion in EPCOT – we’d argue that the attraction is just as entertaining, if not more so, without the burden of 3D. Axing 3D doesn’t just make the ride more accessible for those prone to motion sickness or need to stack their 3D glasses atop prescription glasses, but in our opinion, it’s far less immersive to take in a ride’s details through plastic lenses than see the entire scene at large à la Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disney, consider this our petition to drop 3D for good.

Do you prefer theme park attractions with or without 3D? Let us know in the comments!