Universal Studios Signals End of Immersive Experience in Florida

Universal Studios has fundamentally changed a popular ride in Orlando, Florida.

According to multiple reports, Universal has stripped away the 3D portion of Skull: Island: Reign of Kong at the Universal Orlando Resort. The attraction is self-described as a “3D/4-D Experience,” but recent changes have completely removed any 3D technology from the attraction.

The website for the attraction now only describes the experience as a thrill ride, with all mention of 3D being erased. The ride can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, one of two theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort. The park is home to some of Florida’s most thrilling and immersive experiences, like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Both of these attractions stand tall above other great rides and attractions in Florida, becoming some of the best experiences in the country for thrill-seekers.

The film portions of Skull Island: Reign of Kong have been downgraded to a 2D format, no longer requiring guests to wear 3D glasses. This change has been confirmed by the Universal Orlando Resort itself, with the theme park destination noting the changes are a temporary test. However, it’s possible the attraction will stay like this for the foreseeable future.

Just like the Tram Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, the film portions no longer require 3D glasses. The reason for these changes remains a mystery, but the most obvious theory comes down to budget cuts. The attraction has been presented in a 3D format since it first opened in 2016.

The attraction is currently operating in B mode, meaning the ride now skips the outdoor sections of the attraction. This change comes at a very interesting time, with excitement about Universal’s Epic Universe expansion reaching an all-time high. This third theme park will join both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida in 2025, offering guests a multitude of new rides and attractions to experience.

This will be one of the largest theme park projects the company has undertaken, with Epic Universe set to be one of the largest theme parks in Florida.

Do you enjoy this ride? Are you excited about Epic Universe?