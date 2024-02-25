Justice League Reportedly Getting a Facelift in New DCU

According to reports, James Gunn’s DC Universe will be getting the Justice League. However, it will be massively different from what audiences saw in the Snyderverse.

Related: Netflix to Revive the Zack Snyder DC Universe

The Justice League is one of the most iconic fixtures of DC Comics. Most recently, this team of heroes was seen in the Zack Snyder cut of the Warner Bros. film, featuring Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

There have been countless versions of the Justice League featuring different heroes across various mediums. However, no one will be prepared for the new version that is reportedly being developed at DC Studios.

DC Studios New Justice League is WILD

Related:James Gunn Confirms Second Superman Film

According to industry scooper Jeff Schneider, one of the projects in development for DC Studios is an animated film adaptation of the recent Jurassic League mini-series. As the name suggests, this comic interprets DC’s mightiest heroes (and villains) as dinosaurs.

This includes Batsaur (Batman), Supersaur (Superman), Wonderdon (Wonder Woman), Aquanyx (Aquaman), Flashraptor (The Flash), and Green Torch (Green Lantern).

Related: ‘The Batman’ and ‘Joker’ Kicked Out of DCU

The synopsis reads as follows:

You know the story: an infant escapes a far-off planet before it explodes and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers’ hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid.

Related: Warner Bros., DC Confirm the Full New Justice League Line-Up

The movie will reportedly be produced by James Gunn and written by Brian Lynch, who wrote Minions (2015), Puss in Boots (2011), and The Secret Life of Pets (2016).

While there is no official confirmation that this movie will be made, it’s still an exciting prospect for the new version of DC Studios. Gunn shook the superhero film world when he revealed the DC Elseworlds brand, and it looks like he’s really going to use it.

What DC Spinoff would you like to see get the Hollywood treatment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!