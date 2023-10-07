‘Jurassic Park’ Remake Releases the Rex

The upcoming reboot of Jurassic Park just got its first trailer, but fans deserve a whole lot better. It’s time to get back to basics and turn loose the T. Rex.

Jurassic Park has evolved from a Steven Spielberg masterpiece of the 90s into a multi-million dollar franchise. Its fan base is still very strong, but many would agree that it has strayed from the dino-trodden path, especially given the new Lego series reveal

There’s nothing wrong with a series wanting to expand its audience, but it seems like thousands have forgotten that Jurassic Park itself comes from a book first and the movie second. More importantly, it’s widely considered one of the most influential horror stories of all time.

Jurassic Park: Digging Up the Bones

Fans have urged filmmakers to bring Jurassic Park back to its horror roots for decades, and there’s undoubtedly some validity in that statement. Like the theme park created by the ambitious John Hammond, the franchise just kept getting bigger and bigger with more and more dinos that stretched the imagination.

As cool as it was, Indominus Rex was the definition of overkill, and a big part of the original novel by Michael Crichton was that it blended science fiction and science fact to create a plausible horror story of scientists playing God. Clearly, something that needs to be a major refocus for the franchise.

The maxim of “don’t judge a book by its movie” is one that definitely applies to this sci-fi classic. While the original film is beloved by fans of all ages, the source material was definitely not meant for them.

Spoiler alert for the book, but the first chapter of the original novel features a newborn infant being ripped apart and eaten by a pack of compsognathus. Not exactly something you’d want to show anyone outside of a PG-13 audience, and definitely not something most would see outside of an A24 adaptation.

Returning to a more horror-focused narrative would see the potential remake taking things back to the creature features of the ’80s and ’90s, and letting the dinos be the stars of the show. What the series truly needs is a refocus rather than a reboot.

The T. Rex and the raptors were the leading ladies of the original film, as well as the apex predators of the novel. If you thought the sight of the lumbering rex was horrifying as she escaped her enclosure, imagine the idea of the novel’s “Rexy” given various scenes of full-fledged carnage in glorious technicolor.

The iconic imagery of Jurassic Park done up in the fun of a Lego set is certainly charming, no questions asked. However, if those behind the franchise truly want to see a spike in the fanbase, a true-to-the-book adaptation might be the best course of action.

Which is better, Jurassic Park the book or Jurassic Park the movie? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!