Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s Long-Awaited Sequel Sets Official Release Date

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have worked together plenty, and their long-awaited sequel is taking a big step forward.

Hanks is arguably the most outstanding actor in the world, along with Spielberg being argued as the greatest director, so it would only make sense for them to have met in their respective careers. They first collaborated on Saving Private Ryan (1998), which resulted in a Best Director Academy Award for Spielberg, a controversial loss for Best Film, and a Best Actor nomination for Tom Hanks.

The pair would reunite for Catch Me If You Can (2002), The Terminal (2004), Bridge of Spies (2015), and The Post (2017). The pair work well together and have produced some of history’s most thought-provoking films and shows.

Saving Private Ryan is arguably one of the greatest films depicting WWII, and it led to Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg moving to release more stories on this hugely important moment in American history. Their collaboration would lead to Band of Brothers, a series based on the book by Steven A. Ambrose. The series would be the first time Hanks became a producer, director, and screenwriter, forever altering his career.

Band of Brothers recounts the lives of “Easy” Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, as they parachuted into Europe during WWII and engaged in some of the most important battles in history. The series would win seven Primetime Emmy Awards, including an Outstanding Miniseries and Best Directing.

Hanks and Spielberg would once again reunite to cover WWII in The Pacific, which covered the 1st Marine Division’s battles in the Pacific, such as Guadalcanal, Cape Gloucester, Peleliu, and Okinawa, as well as Basilone’s involvement in the Battle of Iwo Jima. The complementary series also won an Outstanding Miniseries Emmy.

With so many WWII stories to be told, it was only a matter of time until Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg reunited, which they will do for Masters of the Air.

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Masters of the Air’ Sets Release Date

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are reunited again to produce the new Masters of the Air series, which is said to be the sequel to Band of Brothers. Academy Award winner Austin Butler will lead the new series, which follows the 8th Air Force as one of WWII’s most renowned bomber groups. The new series will be a nine-episode affair and begin streaming on AppleTV+ on January 26.

The first two episodes of the miniseries will be available on January 26, and the remaining seven will be released weekly through March 15. Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and David Goetzman will serve as producers. The three have worked on Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Goetzman had this to say about the new miniseries:

“Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II. Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

The new miniseries is based on a book by Donald L. Miller, an author and historian. The same care and attention to detail will be applied to this new series as it was for the first two award-winning shows that the pair collaborated on.

As stated, Austin Butler will be leading Masters of the Air, and he will be joined by Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Masters of the Air will stream on January 26 on AppleTV+, and it looks like it could be another Emmy-winning story. We can’t wait to see this one, and for those who want to catch up on what Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have already created, both Band of Brothers and The Pacific are available to stream on Max and Netflix.

