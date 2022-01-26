Universal’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Attraction Makes Change to T-Rex Ending

At Universal Orlando Resort, one of the attractions that Guests love riding is Jurassic Park River Adventure. The attraction, which opened in 1996, follows the Jurassic Park IP in the Jurassic Park section of Islands of Adventure. Guests are able to see massive animatronic dinosaurs until heading into a broken containment facility which has raptors and T-Rex’s alike roaming around. Ending in a splash, the attraction encompasses thrills and sights, making it one of the most beloved attractions at the Park.

Now, with Jurassic World making entry into the land as well with Raptor Encounter and VelociCoaster, we have seen some aspects of the Jurassic land see some updates. When it comes to Jurassic Park River Adventure, there have been changes over the years, and now, it looks like one Universal Guest has caught a change that affects the terrorizing end scene of the T-Rex jumping out at Guests as they plummet the falls.

RidgeTop took to Reddit to show off a lighting change that they noticed as of late. It seems that the orange glow that lit the dino is now green, removing the imagery of fire.

Jurassic Park River Adventure lighting change. I noticed this on the last couple visits. I think I like the original orange tone a bit more. What do you think?

Captain00dles commented on what the lighting change may have been.

Looks like they switched to LED lightning over the old style lighting.

Movieguy2004 thinks that the lighting was meant to mirror what we see in the film.

I think the new one’s more accurate to the movie’s lighting and color pallet but the original looks creepier and more intense. Sort of a give and take I guess.

Clangan524 noted that the new lighting, although less terrifying, lets you see more of the dinosaur animatronics.

The orange is going for a more “scary blood and gore horror” feel while the new lighting is more natural is color tone. The newer lighting lets you see more detail in the Rex which I love. Somehow makes facing it more intimidating. Basically, orange is trying to make you scared and natural is actually making you scared.

At the moment, the attraction is currently closed as it is down for its yearly refurbishment, but will be open again on January 28, 2022. In Universal Hollywood, we have seen their Jurassic Park attraction take a major turn as it is now representative of the Jurassic World franchise starring Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing).

Which lighting sequence do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!

