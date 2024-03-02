Disney Scraps Most Unpopular Part of Ride, Testing Underway

Disney’s Ratatouille (2007) ride has scrapped 3D – at least, for now.

Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy (also known as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure) made waves when it opened at Walt Disney Studios Park in 2014, thanks in no small part to its trackless technology and its combination of various sensory elements.

Now, however, the ride has made the decision to ditch the 3D (and the 3D glasses).

According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DisneyphileLIVE, the attraction is operating strictly in 2D for the next few days in order to garner feedback from guests.

While nothing is confirmed for now, it seems likely that Disney is testing the Ratatouille ride without 3D to see if it’s still as popular – or more popular – with Disney park guests. If this proves to be the case, we wouldn’t be surprised if 3D was permanently axed from the attraction in the near future.

This would tie into a common theme park trend lately. Only this week, Universal Orlando Resort revealed that Skull Island: Reign of Kong – the Islands of Adventure attraction based on the long-running King Kong franchise – would only operate in 2D for the time being.

Previously, Universal removed 3D technology from Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Studios Hollywood just six months after the attraction opened. When Universal cloned their Fast & Furious – Supercharged attraction from Universal Studios Hollywood to Universal Studios Florida, it never even bothered bringing the 3D technology along for the ride.

A significant portion of guests have complained about the overuse of 3D in theme park attractions, claiming that it adds to motion sickness and is just outright nauseating to experience.

Related: These Countries Were CUT From the World Showcase



The version of the Ratatouille ride in the France Pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is often named as one of the worst culprits, with entire threads on Reddit dedicated to blasting its visuals (with some going so far as to compare it to Mission: SPACE, which may be the worst insult of them all).

Do you like 3D in theme park attractions? Let us know in the comments!